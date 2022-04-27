KEYSER – The all-area meet took place at sunny Alumni Field at Keyser High School on Monday evening, and a pair of Trojan relay teams found themselves in 1st place when the meet was finally done.
The combination of Lynnea Clark, Kora McBride, Maliyah Steinmetz and Teagan Werner won gold in the 4x100 relay with a time of 54.63.
The Trojan girls flexed their relay power again in the 4x102.5 shuttle hurdles, as Kadey Haines, Kora McBride, Lydia Moreland and Teagan Werner posted a time of 1:17.76 that was good enough for 1st place.
Overall, the Hampshire girls took 5th place as a team, while the Trojan boys finished 6th.
“We moved some kids out of their comfort zone,” said coach Duane Colebank.
“We moved Sasha Rohr in the 800, Abby Hall and Alex Kile into the 4x400, Kora McBride into the 4x200, and they all stepped up nicely.”
Coach Colebank has been tweaking with events and personnel throughout the season and he is feeling confident he is close to maximizing the potential of this group.
“We made a few changes that were a good, positive change, the sprint relays are pretty much set, 4x400 and 4x800 we are still looking at a bit to see if we can improve,” Colebank explained.
Coach Colebank pointed out some outstanding performances from the field that included Milly Wilson’s PR in discus and Lydia Moreland’s efforts in hurdles.
“You gotta give Milly credit, she has been working hard to get to that 100-mark,” commented Colebank after Wilson landed her disc at the 102-03 mark.
“Lydia Moreland has been carrying a full load meet after meet,” Colebank pointed out after she took 3rd in the 100m hurdles and 1st as part of the shuttle hurdles team.
“There is an element of fear in hurdles that kids have to overcome. You have to 3-step them. For young kids that’s the biggest thing they have to overcome. As they get older and stronger, they do nothing but improve. Lydia is just a freshman, but she is doing a good job,”
The boys are still a work in progress according to Colebank and switching athletes in and out of events just comes with trying to maximize points. With that said, he is comfortable in certain areas like sprints and long distance.
“On the boys’ side we moved Devin into the shuttles and Ethan Burkett into the 4x100 to try something new,” explained Colebank.
“We are trying to improve our intermediate and mid-distance events. We could take people out of sprints and jeopardize our sprint times, but with both boys and girls we are trying to develop some intermediate runners.”
Fort Hill won the girls’ side of the meet while Mountain Ridge took top honors for the boys. The meet didn’t conclude until late Monday night, therefore, Colebank wanted to make sure and acknowledge the immense time, effort and support he receives from the Hampshire parents.
“Once again we couldn’t do it without the parents,” said Colebank.
“I really appreciate the help and support we get, especially when arriving home late.”
Boys Team Results
1. Mountain Ridge 132
2. Keyser 117
3. Frankfort 76
4. Southern 52.5
5. Northern 49.5
6. Hampshire 43
7. Fort Hill 34
8. Allegany 23
Girls Team Results
1. Fort Hill 121
2. Mountain Ridge 106
3. Allegany 90
4. Frankfort 64
5. Hampshire 61
6. Southern 33
7. Keyser 20
8. Northern 19
Top 5 Finishes
Boys Individual
100 meters
3. Terry Lathan 11.78
4. Jacob Anderson 11.81
200 meters
4. Terry Lathan 24.38
300m hurdles
5. Gentry Shockey 46.38
4x100 relay
2. Jacob Anderson 46.12
Terry Lathan
Gavin Hott
Devin Michael
4x200 relay
4. Jacob Anderson 1:37.40
Ethan Burkett
Gavin Hott
Terry Lathan
4x400 relay
5. Zachary Haines 3:58.14
Ethan Burkett
Mason Cardamone
Caden Davis
4x800 relay
4. Mason Cardamone 8:55.37
Eli Embrey
Tanner Ansel
Caden Davis
4x110 shuttle hurdles
4. Justin Frazer 1:13.07
Wyatt Jenkins
Gentry Shockey
Justice Steinmetz
High jump
2. Devin Michael 5-08.00 PR
Top 5 HHS Finishes
Girls Individual
100 meters
5. Lynnea Clark 13.86
400 meters
4. Giovanna Matthews 1:05.72
1600 meters
5. Alex Kile 6:08
100m hurdles
3. Lydia Moreland 18.99
5. Teagan Werner 19.44
4x100 relay
1. Lynnea Clark 54.63
Kora McBride
Maliyah Steinmetz
Teagan Werner
4x200 relay
2. Lynnea Clark 1:53.90
Giovanna Matthews
Kora McBride
Maliyah Steinmetz
4x400 relay
5. Abby Hall 4:44.45
Alex Kile
Giovanna Matthews
Lynnea Clark
4x102.5 shuttle hurdles
1. Kadey Haines 1:17.76
Kora McBride
Lydia Moreland
Teagan Werner
Shot put
3. Milly Wilson 30-08.00
Discus
2. Milly Wilson 102-03 PR
High jump
2. Kora McBride 4-06.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.