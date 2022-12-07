Ohio gun challenge

Going into this season, I was really hoping to get a 3-day window where I could take off and head to a state I have never hunted.
The challenge would be to give me 3 days to kill a legal buck on a piece of public land on which I had never stepped foot on. I was hoping to do this in bow season, but since I was tied up with Iowa and Indiana, I pushed my trip back and decided to make a quick trip to Ohio this past weekend.
As I mentioned, I had very low standards going into this trip, and I knew that finding a buck during the last 3 days of Ohio’s gun season, on public land, would be very difficult.
I started my efforts by map scouting a few different areas, and eventually picked 1 based on terrain, and lack of notability through google searches (If you search for information about hunting on a piece of public land, and a bunch of information comes up, it usually isn’t very good. I always try to find ground with very little notoriety).
Thursday afternoon, as the school bell rang, I jumped in my truck and headed west into the unknown with hopes of laying eyes on a legal buck.
Arriving shortly after 10:00, I pulled into the trailhead which I was planning to hunt the next morning, then popped my tent up and got a good night’s rest, Even though the temperatures dipped into the low 20s, I was toasty in my warm sleeping bag and slept like a rock.
The next morning was cold and calm and I was wide awake before my 4:30 alarm. After a quick peanut butter sandwich, I eat very cheaply on my trips, I gathered my gear and began ascending a large hill.
Once I reach the top, I burned about a mile out the top of a ridge, then dropped over the other side onto a small bench I could see on the topo map, then waited for daylight.
As daylight dawned, the sun came up beautifully throughout the cold, high-pressure air. I felt like I would be able to hear a deer a mile away, but as I sat for a few hours, there was no sound.
Not even a squirrel bouncing around. Eventually, I decided it was time to start scouting, and I began slowly picking my way out the bench, and still hunting through the small finger ridges that protruded off the main, long ridge.
I was heading into the wind, so I know that nothing could smell me, and took my time walking through the dry leaves doing my best to sound like a deer.
I did this for 8 straight hours, covering a decent amount of ground in that time hoping to find a fresh sign, but I never found a bit of it.
No sign and no deer sightings. I knew coming on this trip was going to be tough, but I had no idea that it was going to be tough to even see a tail waving in the distance.
Deciding to abandon my first area, and move to Plan B, I drove to a different parking area and popped my tent up.
In the middle of the night, a heavy rainstorm woke me up, and I smiled because I knew I would have perfect stalking conditions for the next morning.
The goal for day 2 was similar to day 1. I hiked just over a mile before daylight into a large saddle where I thought deer might filter through and sat for the 1st few hours of daylight.
With no luck, I again began still hunting/scouting through a series of ridges, keeping the wind in my face and taking my time.
Again, I spent nearly 8 hours doing this and did not see a single deer.
Even though the day yielded no deer sighting, I did run into a small area with some fresh deer sign nearly 2 miles from the nearest parking area.
It wasn’t much, just some fresh droppings, but it told me there was at least a deer or 2 in the general zone compared to everywhere else I had been.
I went to bed that night questioning everything.
Should I go into that area where I had found a little bit of fresh sign, or try and hit a new zone yet again? Deciding to sleep on the decision, I tucked myself in for another cold night in my tent.
Waking up to a frosty sleeping bag, I checked my phone to look at the weather and noticed that the Weather Channel said it was a balmy 16 degrees.
Since it had rained the day before, I knew that the leaves would be extremely crunchy after freezing that night, which would make for horrible stalking conditions.
This solidified my decision to go into the area where I had found a little bit of fresh sign, and simply sit there until noon, which was when I decided that I would pack up and head home.
Knowing I would have to get into the area well before daylight, I hoofed the 2 miles as quickly as possible, not slowing down until I was within about 400 yards of my destination.
Once I got within that zone, my steps slowed to a painstaking pace. Doing my best to sound like a deer, keeping a 1-2-3-4 cadence, I crept into the small draw where I had found the droppings, picked a large red oak tree, and sat down next to it as if turkey hunting.
It was cold, dang cold, but I was happy because I had made it in well before daylight, and would be able to let the world settle down before 1st light.
As light broke, I listened intently knowing that a deer would sound like a freight train coming through the woods. Shortly after 1st light, I could hear the familiar sound of a deer coming my way and my heart started beating out of my chest.
Keep in mind, I have hunted nearly every day since Sept. 26th, and have seen hundreds of deer this season. But knowing that a deer was coming my way, in a place that seemed void of life, had me quite excited.
Shortly after hearing the footsteps, a deer emerged and I immediately put my binoculars up. I could tell it was a buck, and I grabbed my gun and readied myself.
Just when I thought things were going to come together, the deer turned and swung through a small gap where I wouldn’t see it, and I listened as he walked away.
Heartbroken, I decided with the crunchy leaves that it would be too risky to try and move to where I could see him, so I opted to be patient, and hope that he would feed back into a place where I could see him.
Sitting and listening for the next hour, I kept hope that the buck would emerge once again. Knowing that deer typically do not travel too far this time of year, I had a feeling that he was still close by and just needed a little luck to shine on me.
Shortly after 8, the sound of a deer walking in the direction of where I had last seen the buck caught my attention.
At 1st, I was sure it was a deer, but then the cadence began to change to that of a squirrel. Keeping my guard up, I figured that it could just be a deer feeding, and I locked in on the location of the sound.
As it approached a place I could see, I readied my gun and watched as a deer emerged into view.
Quickly making sure it was a buck, I saw an antler shining and immediately flipped the safety off, settled the cross hairs on its lungs, and squeezed off.
The shot echoed through the hills as the buck crashed off and eventually fell, then all was silent.
I was elated, shaking uncontrollably even though I knew it was not big, I had just fulfilled my goal in a scenario that I thought was impossible just a few hours before.
Walking up to the deer, I couldn’t have cared less that it was the smallest buck I had killed in a long time. I had just taken a legal buck on the last day of Ohio’s firearms season, at a place I had no prior knowledge on.
The sense of fulfillment was exhilarating. I quartered the buck and packed him the 2 miles back to my truck with a sense of satisfaction that can only come from achieving a tough task.
Sure, there are big bucks in Ohio, and if I had been there during the rut, in archery season, for an extended period of time, I would have been a bit pickier. But that was not the goal of this trip, nor the circumstances.
This was 1 of the toughest challenges I have faced in deer hunting, and I couldn’t have been happier to wrap my tag around that small buck. o
