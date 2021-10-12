Lights Out

Trojans defeat Petersburg 35-14
HHS O-line shines on shadowy Viking Field
PETERSBURG – BANG! A bright flash followed by a loud sound thundered throughout Viking Memorial Field just 25-minutes prior to kickoff.
“It sounded like the musket of the Mountaineer,” said a Petersburg fan dressed in red and black.
“I thought it was a cherry bomb,” another Viking fan chimed in.
In fact it was the power transformer that blew, knocking out lights on the home sidelines. Since the problem could not be fixed in a timely fashion, both teams agreed to play under the dimly lit conditions.
“I told our kids that we have to fight through adversity and not let it get to us,” said Petersburg coach Donny Evans.
Hampshire’s head coach Aaron Rule used the unique environment as a symbol of optimism to motivate his kids.
“I told them there was a reason only our side (of the field) was still on and now they needed to go out and shine on the field,” said Rule.
The Trojans followed their coach’s command, flashing signs of excellence throughout the evening. The shimmer was brightest coming from Hampshire’s line as they dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball.
The offensive line paved the way for QB Alex Hott to score 5 touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 passing) while giving Hott plenty of time in the pocket to throw for 270 yards on 11-for-18 passing.
Senior left tackle Zack Hill attributed the success to preparation and practice.
“We are blessed with a great coaching staff who does a great job getting us prepared week in and week out,” said Hill.
Coach Rule was also very pleased with the production of his line.
“We can only go as far as our line will take us,” said Rule.
“The combination of Zack Hill, Nathan Sions, Aiden Stambler, Michael Gilman, Connor Hott and Shawn Bennett did a great job of pass protection.”
After the Trojans received the opening kickoff, the offense went 74-yards at the speed of light scoring a touchdown 5 plays later, on an Alex Hott 1-yard run. Hott called his own number again on the 2-point conversion to give HHS an 8-0 lead early in the 1st quarter.
The Trojans scored 2 more touchdowns in the 1st stanza as Alex Hott added a 1-yard rushing touchdown and a 38-yard passing touchdown to WR Austin Taylor to give HHS a 22-0 edge.
The momentum favored the team standing on the sidelines with working lights, however, the kids in the dark didn’t give up.
Petersburg got on the board just before the end of the 1st quarter with a crafty reverse on a kickoff return as Peyton Day scampered 90-yards for a Viking touchdown.
“He does a good job with his vision,” praised coach Evans.
“He practices hard and is a pure athlete that makes plays.”
The Trojans held a 16-point advantage entering the 2nd quarter and the fast-paced formula remained the same for the offense.
“Tempo and ball control go hand in hand and we wanted to come out and set that from the get go,” said Rule.
Alex Hott scored his 3rd rushing TD of the night on a 2-yard rush to give Hampshire a 28-6 lead.
On the next possession, Hott found his favorite wideout Ashton Haslacker, who pulled down a 38-yard pass and sprinted to paydirt giving Hampshire a 35-6 lead after a successful Bryson Richardson PAT.
“We wanted to set the tone and try putting the game away as early as we could and I was very proud of our guys doing so,” praised Rule.
“This game was a testament to how much these guys have bought in and how confident and physical they are playing this year.”
Hampshire racked up 396-yards of offense, led by Ashton Haslacker, who had 5 catches for 170-yards and 1 touchdown.
Haslacker was the leading rusher as well, with 8 carries for 53-yards. Austin Taylor hauled in 3 passes for 65 yards and 1 touchdown while Zander Robinson had 3 receptions for 35-yards.
“I give Hampshire credit, they made the plays when they were there,” said Donny Evans.
Petersburg drops to (1-4) and will hit the road to play against Page County (Va.) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hampshire improves to (3-3) with a clash at Berkeley Springs (2-4) this Friday at 7 p.m.
