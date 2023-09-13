Hampshire harriers finish first in Maryland
GRANTSVILLE – The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning. For the Hampshire cross country teams, last week was an overflow of happy. At the Mountain Ridge Invitational held at New Germany State Park, the Trojan boys and girls both landed on top of the podium in first place.
“Winning the Mountain Ridge Invitational gave them a big boost of confidence and we are looking to keep building on that through the end of the season,” said HHS coach Bill Lipps.
Individually, sophomore Bailey Nichols captured the blue ribbon with a time of 22:36 in Garrett County to lead the girls squad to victory.
On the boys side, freshman Wyatt Thorne was the top finisher for HHS, coming in second place with a time of 18:37.
“Bailey continues to run strong and Wyatt Thorne gets better with each race as he learns how to race,” said Lipps.
Motivated by a pair of victories over area foes, the Trojans headed into the 30th Annual Frankfort Invitational with momentum.
As a team, the Trojan girls finished second out of 12 teams with 92 points, coming up short against Frankfort’s 56 points. On the boys’ side, the Falcons flew away with the win (36 points) and the Polar Bears of Fairmont Senior seized second with 105 points. Hampshire wasn’t far behind taking 3rd place with 119 points.
Coach Lipps was happy with his teams’ ability to finish in the top three, and was especially impressed with the depth of his squads.
“The two through five runners on the girls team shrunk the 1 through 5 split by 43 seconds,” said Lipps.
“On the boys side we were not at full strength but you saw Tanner Ansel step up and run a strong 5th for the team. Most of the runners knocked time off their times from the previous year’s race.”
Overall, the harriers continue to improve thanks to their efforts during practice and the proof is in the pudding. A gold and silver medal for the girls last week. A gold and bronze medal for the boys. Now that’s something to smile about.
