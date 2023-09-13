Gio Matthews and Karleigh Nichols

Gio Matthews (left) and Karleigh Nichols were all smiles at the Frankfort Invitational on Saturday. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Hampshire harriers finish first in Maryland

GRANTSVILLE – The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning. For the Hampshire cross country teams, last week was an overflow of happy. At the Mountain Ridge Invitational held at New Germany State Park, the Trojan boys and girls both landed on top of the podium in first place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.