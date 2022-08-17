SUNRISE SUMMIT – The 2 selections for the 2022 Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame have a long list of accolades.
Coach Galen “Butch” Kuykendall has been a teacher, coach and mentor in Hampshire County for over 40 years. Throughout his career he has successfully coached football at Capon Bridge Junior High School, basketball at Capon Bridge Junior High School, Capon Bridge Middle School and Hampshire High School.
Butch also coached track at Capon Bridge.
Perhaps the most important mark that Coach K has made on athletes can be better measured in the character, sportsmanship and leadership traits he instilled in each player.
Mac Watts was the other individual selected for induction to the hall of fame this year highlighted by his outstanding performance on the track while attending Hampshire High.
At the 1974 WV AA State Track Meet, Watts was the top individual performer scoring a total of 13 points for the Trojans. Watts came in 1st place in the 180-yard low hurdles, 2nd place in the 120-yard high hurdles and 3rd place in the 100-yard dash.
In 1973, Watts won 1st place in the 180-yard low hurdles at the state meet as well.
The 2022 Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame activities are scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 9-10.
On Friday, Sept. 9, Hall of Fame inductees will be presented at halftime of the HHS vs. Rock Ridge football game.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will take place in the Hampshire High School cafeteria at 4 p.m.
The public is cordially invited to the HOF banquet. Cost is $20 per person. Cost includes the meal and the induction ceremony.
Please make advance reservations by August 31, the earlier the better. Contact Mrs. Carol Fultz for reservations: cfultz@frontier.com, cell phone: 304-813-2641. o
