Bank of Romney Santa Club

The Bank of Romney, on behalf of the children of its after-school daycare, became the second member of the Santa Club when they contributed $1,000 to the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive last week. Lisa Carl, Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, is shown presenting the check to HCP&R Director Larry See. The Drive now stands at $4,600 with one week remaining. 

 Larry See

Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. 

The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m. 

