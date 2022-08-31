My 1st road trip of the season was a small trip to Short Gap for the boys and girls soccer games.
My 1st road trip of the season was a small trip to Short Gap for the boys and girls soccer games.
A few hundred yards away from the field a new elementary school is under construction.
Loud, heavy machines were busy chopping trees while excavators pushed around huge piles of dirt. The air was thick and pungent, even more so in the heat.
The soccer pitch itself was a bleak patchy field of crab grass. The scoreboard was plugged in, yet it wasn’t working. The time showed 10:54 left in the game with the score 0-0. None of it was true. It wasn’t 0-0, and there weren’t 10 minutes and 54 seconds left in the half. It was 4-4 with 20 seconds remaining in the game.
Even though the fall sports season just kicked off, Frankfort’s soccer field was in poor shape to say it nicely. Uneven grass made for some unexpected excitement, especially at the goal line. The dirt patch that sat in front of the grassy area in goal rendered beneficial as a ball deflected off the crossbar then straight downward. When the ball hit the grass it touched the goal line and bounced outwards to Frankfort’s benefit.
I wondered if that same situation would’ve occurred on an even playing surface like Rannells Field.
The stands weren’t ideal either, considering a small set of bleachers sat perched high above and far away from the playing field. Let’s just say Frankfort’s soccer venue isn’t the best place to watch a game.
The same could be said for Preston’s football field. On Friday night, Knight Stadium featured 120 yards of shag grass dotted by patches of dirt.
A player on special teams muttered to me, “I lost my footing when trying to plant my left leg.”
It was the 1st game of the season on this surface, however, the field looked like a parking lot after the Hampshire County fair.
There was only 1 concession stand open with a line of people snaking from the football bleachers to the high school.
A 10-minute wait to get an overpriced microwaved hot dog, not the best.
I’m more than fair in my criticism of Hampshire facilities (see bleachers); therefore my experience at other local venues is evenhanded.
We, at Hampshire High, have facilities we can be proud of.
The field and gymnasium look outstanding and should be a source of pride when other teams visit Sunrise Summit.
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
