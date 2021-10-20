Pumpkin Run Results

Oct. 12 at HHS
4th Grade Girls TEAM RESULTS: 1. Capon Bridge, 32, 2. Romney, 57, 3. Augusta, 66, 4. Slanesville 66, N.S, Springfield
4th Grade Girls INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1. Haley Benson, CB, 8:01, 2. Regan Dicks, AUG, 8:20, 3. Gracie Hite, RES, 8:29, 4. Amekilia Zerfoss, CB, 8:35, 5. Valerie Crabill SLA, 9:05, 6. McKenna Haines, SGS, 9:10, 7. Lakelyn Kinser, SLA, 9:30, 8. Alayjah Bland, CB, 9:32, 9. Sawyer Nichols, CB, 9:33, 10. Emilia Morris, RES, 9:34, 11. Serenity Likins, RES, 9:44, 12. Nevaeh Cowgill, AUG, 9:45, 13. Eva Holmes-Evans, CB, 10:08, 14. LalaZah Urban, RES, 10:10, 15. Olivia Campbell, SGS, 10:31, 16. Tinley Thorne, SLA, 10:38, 17. Janayah Dixon, CB, 10:38, 18. Allie Daugherty, AUG, 11:01, 19. Delilah Kidwell, SLA, 11:17, 20. Serenity Price, AUG, 11:41, 21. Nora Saville, AUG, 11:43, 22. Brody Ringer, CB, 11:43, 23. Avery Morris, CB, 11:51, 24. Caleigh Woodson, AUG, 12:02, 25. Tori Patterson, RES, 12:19, 26. Katrina Rannells, AUG, 12:21, 27. Aubrey Kesner, AUG, 12:31, 28. Natalie Braithwaite, CB, 12:46. 29. Lilith Helwig, SLA, 12:51, 30. Charlotte See, RES, 15:48.
4th Grade Boys TEAM RESULTS: 1. Romney, 37. 2. Capon Bridge 48, 3. Augusta 64, 4. Springfield 95. 5. Slanesville 135, John J Cornwell N.S.
4th Grade Boys INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1. Daed Burns, CB, 7:51, 2. Eric Blomquist, CB, 7:56, 3. Branson Frye, SGS, 8:01, 4. Jacob Hite, RES, 8:07, 5. Keegan Evans, RES 8:14, 6. Wesley Youngblood, AUG, 8:15, 7. Elijah Lopez, JJC, 8:15, 8. Liam Taylor, RES, 8:29, 9. Reed Pyles, AUG, 8:36, 10. Evan Ritz, SGS, 8:37, 11. Blake Ireland, RES, 8:43, 12. Baylor Simon, RES, 8:46, 13. Quentin Evans, CB, 8:55, 14. Cameron Bolyard, RES, 8:58, 15. Ethan Stokes, AUG, 9:04, 16. Brandon Stine, CB, 9:08, 17. Kane Richardson, RES, 9:11, 18. Zane Park, AUG, 9:16, 19. Bentley Loy, CB, 9:16, 20. Pierce Daugherty, AUG, 9:17, 21. Chet Richman, AUG, 9:21, 22. Matthew Sions, RES, 9:25, 23. Peyton Daugherty, AUG, 9:35, 24. David Bradfield, SLA, 9:49, 25. Zylor Simon, RES, 9:58, 26. Dillion Kenney, CB, 10:15, 27. Chase Bolyard, AUG, 10:29, 28. Dalton Shirley, CB. 10:37, 29. Jayce Montgomery, SLA, 10:45, 30. Sabashtian Stewart, SGS, 10:51, 31. Ian Griffin, SLA, 11:09, 32. Aven Doman, SGS, 11:20, 33. Phoenix Fox, CB, 11:35, 34. Christian Lewis, AUG, 11:36, 35. Greyson Dillon, SGS, 11:40. 36. Xavier Whetzel, JJC, 11:57, 37. Jonah Burton, SLA, 12:52, 38. Grant Kesler, SLA, 13:03, 39. Colten Pytles, 13:06, 40. Austin Watson, SLA, 13:11.
5th Grade Girls TEAM RESULTS: 1. Augusta 31, 2. Capon Bridge 46, 3. Romney 54, 4. Slanesville 111, 5. Springfield N.S.
5th Grade Girls INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1. Claire Kessinger, CB, 7:59, 2. Hailey Cunningham, RES, 8:07, 3. Josie Davis, CB 8:40, 4. Brynley Michael, AUG, 8:43, 5. Addisyn Pyles, AUG, 8:45, 6. Devonce Chambers, AUG, 8:54, 7. Taiah Redman, AUG, 8:59, 8. Khloe Hoffman, RES, 9:02, 9. Kaylee Walters, AUG, 9:05, 10. Brenna Rexrode, AUG, 9:23, 11. Vannessa Carter, RES, 9:40, 12. Aubrey Adams, CB, 9:54, 13. Laighla Alkire, AUG, 9:58, 14. Alivia Dice, AUG, 10:06, 15. Reagan Riggleman, CB, 10:06, 16. Isabella Humphries, RES, 10:20, 17. Ada Zerfoss, CB, 10:20, 18. Aliviah Montgomery, SLA, 11:35, 19. Aethena Cook, RES, 11:44, 20. Kandise Kesner, CB, 11:50, 21. Alyssa Bohon, CB, 11:58, 22. Kimberly Lancaster, CB, 12:02, 23. Katlynn Cheshire, RES, 12:07, 24. Sydney Voit, SLA, 13:13, 25. Kara Abrell, SLA, 13:24, 26. Kloee Hock, SLA, 13:28, 27. Avery Baker, SLA, 13:37, 28. Cheyenne Landin, AUG, 13:49, 29. Halanah Kepple, SPR, 13:55, 30. Serena Barber, SPR, 14:25, 31. Liberty Crites, SPR, 14:40
5th Grade Boys TEAM RESULTS: 1. Capon Bridge 33, 2. Slanesville 58, 3. Augusta 67, 4. Romney 82, 5. Springfield 116, 6. John J. Cornwell N.S.
5th Grade Boys INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1. Bryson Smith, CB, 7:50, 2. Collin Lupton, CB, 8:04, 3. Landon VanMeter, CB, 8:07, 4. Noah Evans, AUG, 8:10, 5. Antonio Capone, SLA, 8:15, 6. Bockious Heavner, SPR, 8:18, 7. Levi Richman, AUG, 8:26, 8. Tyler Purdue, SLA, 8:32, 9. Bryson Mattingly-Stewart, JJC, 8:44, 10. Taylor Waugh, SLA, 8:51, 11. Roger Haines, RES, 8:57, 12. Branson Swecker, RES, 9:00, 13. Lucien Acosta, AUG, 9:01, 14. Brody Ringer, CB, 9:04, 15. Evan Williams, CB, 9:11, 16. Jacob McNelis, SLA, 9:13, 17. Curtis Lewis, SPR, 9:19, 18. Nathaniel Stokes, AUG, 9:24, 19. Nathaniel Moyer, JJC, 9:30, 20. Jayden Howard, CB, 9:34, 21. Braylon See, RES, 9:35, 22. Ryan Connolly, RES, 9:56, 23. Landon Kesner, SLA, 10:07, 24. Evan Shanholtz, RES, 10:14, 25. Wesson Bohrer, SLA, 10:20, 26. Walker Thorne, SLA, 10:36, 27. Grayson Newman, SLA, 10:38, 28. Antonio Hose, RES, 10:46, 29. Madyx Preiss, CB, 10:57, 30. Collin Combs, SLA, 11:18, 31. Hunter Stankwich, AUG, 11:19, 32. Donnie Sechrist, CB, 11:27, 33. Liam Mussleman, AUG, 11:40, 34. Emmanuel Arellano, SPR, 11:42, 35. Landon Sirk, RES, 11:52, 36. Blake Arnold, JJC, 12:02, 37. Bruce Jewell, SLA, 12:13, 38. Gavin Marshall, AUG, 12:36, 39. Jackson Gray, AUG, 12:58, 40. Nikolai Doll, SPR, 13:01, 41. Coleson Ault, SPR, 14:41. o
