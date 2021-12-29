40 years ago - 1982
Hampshire’s 4 game win skein was halted by arch-rival Frankfort 61-55 as the Falcons took the lead for good in the 2nd quarter and never looked back.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead with David Riggleman scoring 9 of his 18 points in the 1st quarter giving Hampshire a 15-10 lead.
Frankfort came out and took control in the 2nd period as they reeled off a 10-2 spurt with Jeff Lowery scoring 10 of his game-high 22 marks in the 1st half to help give the Falcons a 30-26 halftime margin.
The Trojans couldn’t get any closer than 3 late in the 4th quarter as the Falcons took an 8 point advantage with under 2 minutes to play on a steal and a 3-point play to ice the game.
Trojans 65 – Yellow Jackets 54
The Trojans slapped away the Yellow Jackets last Friday with a 65-54 victory over Moorefield. ο
