AUGUSTA – Twenty-two year old Joe Budrow of Augusta fought in Ashland, Ky. in late July and won the Golden Gloves tri-state boxing championship at 156-pounds, elite class.
“It was an amazing experience,” shared Budrow.
“I competed in golden gloves championships before and I really wanted to make this one count. This was for the tri-state championship which is West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.”
It wasn’t easy for Budrow to slug his way to the title as he fought opponents with MMA experience and other elite competition, including Zuri McCallister, who he defeated in the championship bout.
“In the 1st round, Zuri came out ready and aggressive,” explained Budrow.
“My dad mentioned that I need to get back to the jabs and don’t panic, and in the 2nd round I found my rhythm. By the 3rd round I really picked up a lot of momentum. I began to use his aggression against him to draw him into traps and get my counterpunching down. At the very end of the final round, I got him against the ropes and landed a good flurry of combinations which had him in trouble.”
The bout went the distance and Budrow won by split decision, as the judges gave him the 2nd and 3rd round.
“It was a very tough and competitive fight and I think the crowd enjoyed it,” he said.
Joe, who is majoring in Business at American Public University, will represent the Tri-state region and advance to the National Golden Gloves to be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Aug. 15 – 20.
Budrow’s Background
Inspiration for Budrow to become a boxer came from 2 different places, 1 common, the other unconventional.
Rich Budrow, Joe’s father, grew up around New Jersey and Philadelphia and started boxing in high school.
Rich continued to box once he got in the Army and continues to be a certified USA Boxing coach today.
Rich’s success and passion for boxing was the conventional influence upon Joe.
Shockingly, video games like Nintendo’s Wii Boxing also compelled Joe to pursue boxing.
“Video games like Knockout Kings helped me fall in love with the sport,” said Budrow.
“I watched fights then as I got older, I trained more seriously.”
Joe had his 1st match at 12 years old and has racked up several accomplishments including WV Silver Gloves, PA Golden Gloves in addition to his new title as tri-state champion.
“I love boxing because it requires toughness mentally and physically.”
In order to prepare for Tulsa, Joe will continue to run the hills and train in his basement for the upcoming bouts.
Boxing in Hampshire
Panhandle Boxing is the name of Coach Rich Budrow’s gym which is currently located in his basement in Augusta, however, he has plans to expand to a new venue once he finds the correct facility.
“According to USA Boxing, we’re the only certified USAB club in Hampshire County,” coach Budrow pointed out.
“We are looking for something that’s right, nothing fancy, but just something to get the business going again.”
Obviously a big emphasis is the ability to connect with kids and teach them lifelong skills, not just boxing techniques.
“The responses we have received, there was nothing but positive experiences,” said coach Budrow.
“Boxing keeps kids out of trouble and is a great release for energy.”
Coach Rich Budrow’s accomplishments include a 2009 Natural Athlete Strength Association Powerlifting championship, where he was able to leverage that experience in strength and fitness training as well as nutrition to help grow student-athletes.
“If there is anyone out there interested in coming out please give us a call, there’s no upfront cost to try a few sessions to see if you enjoy boxing like we do,” said Budrow.
Anyone interested in boxing, including women, are encouraged to contact coach Rich Budrow at richbudrow5@gmail.com or 602-413-0798. o
