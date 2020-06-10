Turkey

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to preliminary data, West Virginia hunters harvested 11,314 birds during the spring turkey season, a slight increase over the 2019 harvest of 11,215. The 2020 spring turkey harvest is close to the five-year average of 11,344 and 9 percent above the 10-year average.

“We had a good harvest this year thanks to a great youth turkey season,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “The youth turkey season expanded to two days this year and it appears our young hunters took advantage of the additional opportunity.”

Youth hunters harvested 643 gobblers during the two days — 368 on Saturday and 275 on Sunday — representing a 37 percent increase over last year’s youth harvest. Those numbers are included in the table below with county totals.

Districts 4 and 5 reported slight harvest increases over last year’s totals. The remaining districts harvested slightly fewer birds than last year. District 1 harvested the most birds (2,749), followed by District 6 (2,284), District 5 (2,131), District 4 (1,617), District 3 (1,521) and District 2 (1,012).

The top five counties with the highest turkey harvest were Mason (457), Preston (434), Jackson (402), Wood (344) and Harrison (339) counties.

Spring harvest of wild turkeys in West Virginia, 2016-2020:

County 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Barbour 165 204 250 202 234

Brooke 78 100 174 118 131

Hancock 98 106 87 109 146

Harrison 286 328 440 347 339

Marion 192 257 330 298 289

Marshall 207 256 417 311 296

Monongalia 197 267 346 263 270

Ohio 111 113 145 145 130

Preston 371 475 555 455 434

Taylor 101 135 189 142 146

Tucker 90 97 89 102 86

Wetzel 196 244 396 270 248

Dist. I Subtotal 2,092 2,582 3,418 2,762 2,749

Berkeley 115 147 162 141 151

Grant 161 145 160 140 124

Hampshire 170 184 166 203 176

Hardy 132 132 151 142 123

Jefferson 79 115 115 125 121

Mineral 134 133 148 121 113

Morgan 54 64 65 83 93

Pendleton 88 112 112 112 111

Dist. II Subtotal 933 1,032 1,079 1,067 1,012

Braxton 197 209 307 257 234

Clay 101 120 142 102 102

Lewis 211 249 289 233 250

Nicholas 330 311 287 260 265

Pocahontas 144 142 113 155 109

Randolph 250 247 207 258 213

Upshur 228 302 335 297 255

Webster 156 151 129 100 93

Dist. III Subtotal 1,617 1,731 1,809 1,662 1,521

Fayette 292 278 247 257 289

Greenbrier 308 269 225 254 248

McDowell 200 177 132 105 122

Mercer 176 192 150 129 174

Monroe 184 192 183 231 201

Raleigh 283 280 213 205 211

Summers 219 209 170 158 182

Wyoming 320 262 197 182 190

Dist. IV Subtotal 1,982 1,859 1,517 1,521 1,617

Boone 157 157 125 132 169

Cabell 114 176 125 147 182

Kanawha 285 320 308 296 309

Lincoln 215 229 158 173 218

Logan 181 165 157 141 172

Mason 378 448 469 465 457

Mingo 131 143 106 118 147

Putnam 210 268 235 236 287

Wayne 139 186 129 132 190

Dist. V Subtotal 1,810 2,092 1,812 1,840 2,131

Calhoun 145 164 190 164 147

Doddridge 137 160 216 178 198

Gilmer 132 143 170 142 140

Jackson 302 408 460 447 402

Pleasants 80 88 122 124 109

Ritchie 216 264 327 285 283

Roane 231 256 280 258 252

Tyler 182 181 250 217 209

Wirt 174 205 230 186 200

Wood 328 380 407 362 344

Dist. VI Subtotal 1,927 2,249 2,652 2,363 2,284

State Total 10,361 11,545 12,287 11,215 11,314

