SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan girls continue to shine in their new digs at Hampshire High, winning their 2nd meet of the season by the narrowest of margins: 1-point.
When the unofficial results were released, it appeared that Frankfort just edged Hampshire but after some clarification, the Trojans tallied 73 total points while the Falcons flew just short with 72.
“Girls are stronger because we have more people to draw from,” said coach Duane Colebank.
“We can use girls in just 3 events instead of 4, so they are fresher and have more in the reserve by the end of the meet.”
Although the numbers might not match the girls, the boys did their best at Rannells Field and nearly knocked off one of the better teams in the region, falling short by 3 points.
Frankfort finished as the top bird with 78 points, while Hampshire wound up with 75.
“We need some more numbers yet to compete and win at the region meet, but I’ve seen a lot of good things.”
With only 1 senior girl and 2 senior boys on the roster, the future of HHS track looks bright.
“Right now we have 3 great seniors that are doing tremendous work,” praised coach Colebank of Alex Kile, Gentry Shockey and Terry Lathan.
“We have probably as many freshmen as sophomores, juniors and seniors combined.”
The 4x200 relay team of Lynnea Clark, Kora McBride, Giovanna Matthews and Maliyah Steinmetz is comprised entirely of freshmen.
Inexperience didn’t stall this fab 4 as they won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:56.00.
“The fab 4 isn’t by design,” coach Colebank confirmed.
“It’s a matter of who works well at exchanges and who has the most quickness for us in the 200.”
One of the biggest keys to improvement is the kids committment to get better.
“They are finding a way to get to practice,” said Colebank.
“Right now, we are having parents meet parents at different spots so their kids can get practice in, so I’m thankful for what the parents are doing to help the program out. They may not realize how important it is, but I know how much it means to get the kids to practice. If you can’t get to practice, you can’t compete.”
One of the boys who stood out at the meet was freshman Devin Michael.
A newbie to the long jump, Michael leaped to the heavens and landed with a 1st place finish of 18-feet 11 inches.
Michael showed off his talents in the high jump as well, taking 1st place with 5-feet, 6 inches.
“Devin has worked very hard in every event and has improved each week,” said Colebank.
“Before practice one-day I asked everyone if they wanted to try long jump and then I saw this kid in the air and said, ‘Oh my goodness, we found a long jumper,’” said Colebank with a chuckle.
“He’s a freshman that is willing to try almost anything and give it a shot. He is great to work with.”
On Saturday, the Trojans went to the Eastern Panhandle to face some tough foes within the region.
HHS girls finished 5th with 44 total points while the boys took 7th scoring 27 points.
Jefferson girls were tops notching 169 total points while the Cougar boys posted 159 points to win the Cardinal Classic.
“The goal each meet is to improvement,” said Colebank.
“There is no excuses in this program, but we need to improve all the time.”
1st place individual finishes at Hampshire High meet
Boys
Terry Lathan: 100 meters (11.09), 200 meters (23.56)
Justin Frazer: 110 meter hurdles (18.28)
Gentry Shockey: 110 meter hurdles (18.28), 300 meter hurdles (47.24)
Grant Hicks: Discus (110-04)
Devin Michael: Long jump (18-11), high jump (5-06.00)
4x100 relay team: Jacob Anderson, Gavin Hott, Terry Lathan, Devin Michael (45.78)
Girls
Lynnea Clark: 100 meters (12.74)
Alex Kile: 3200 meters (13:35.75)
Lydia Moreland: 100m hurdles (17.79)
Milly Wilson: Shot put (31-05.75)
Kora McBride: High jump (4-08)
Shuttle hurdles: Mulledy Jane Cook, Kora McBride, Teagan Werner, Lydia Moreland (1:16.12)
4x200 relay: Nevaeh Church, Lynnea Clark, Giovanna Matthews, Maliyah Steinmetz (1:56.00)
4x100 relay: Lynnea Clark, Kora McBride, Maliyah Steinmetz, Teagan Werner (54.38). o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.