Over the last month, the Potomac Valley Conference has released their All-PVC teams and postseason awards. Several Hampshire student-athletes have been recognized for their accomplishments in volleyball, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer and football. The full list of all players are attached to this article.
2021 girls Soccer All-PVC Teams
Hampshire Players
Hailee Jenkins, Goalkeeper
Dani Buckler, Back Line
Izzy Blomquist, Midfield
Hannah Ault, Midfield
Kaelyn Knight, Striker
Player of the Year: Halley Smith, Frankfort
Coach of the Year: Steve Havermale, Berkeley Springs
PVC Team Champion: Hampshire
2021 Boys Soccer All-PVC Teams
Hampshire Players
Colin Hott, Midfield
Dom Strawn, Wing
Isaiah Hott, Defender
Player of the Year: Ben Golden, Berkeley Springs
Coach of the Year: Chris Halbritter, Keyser
PVC Team Champion: Hampshire
2021 Volleyball All-PVC Teams
Hampshire Players
Amelia Hicks, Setter
Emi Smith, Outside Hitter
Player of the Year: Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs
Coach of the Year: Brooke Higson, Frankfort
PVC Team Champion: Hampshire
2021 Football All-PVC Teams
Hampshire Players
Ashton Haslacker, WR
Grant Hicks, OL
Zack Hill, OL/DL
Alex Pritts, LB
Coach of the Year: Terry Rea, Berkeley Springs
PVC Team Champion: Frankfort
