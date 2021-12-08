Potomac Valley Conference

Potomac Valley Conference

Over the last month, the Potomac Valley Conference has released their All-PVC teams and postseason awards. Several Hampshire student-athletes have been recognized for their accomplishments in volleyball, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer and football. The full list of all players are attached to this article.

2021 girls Soccer All-PVC Teams

Hampshire Players

Hailee Jenkins, Goalkeeper

Dani Buckler, Back Line

Izzy Blomquist, Midfield

Hannah Ault, Midfield

Kaelyn Knight, Striker

Player of the Year: Halley Smith, Frankfort

Coach of the Year: Steve Havermale, Berkeley Springs 

PVC Team Champion: Hampshire

2021 Boys Soccer All-PVC Teams

Hampshire Players

Colin Hott, Midfield 

Dom Strawn, Wing

Isaiah Hott, Defender

Player of the Year: Ben Golden, Berkeley Springs 

Coach of the Year: Chris Halbritter, Keyser 

PVC Team Champion: Hampshire

2021 Volleyball All-PVC Teams

Hampshire Players

Amelia Hicks, Setter

Emi Smith, Outside Hitter

Player of the Year: Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs

Coach of the Year: Brooke Higson, Frankfort

PVC Team Champion: Hampshire

2021 Football All-PVC Teams

Hampshire Players

Ashton Haslacker, WR

Grant Hicks, OL

Zack Hill, OL/DL

Alex Pritts, LB

Coach of the Year: Terry Rea, Berkeley Springs

PVC Team Champion: Frankfort

 

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.