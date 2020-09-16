SUNRISE SUMMIT – Maybe it wasn’t known at the time, but the Hampshire boys soccer season might have hit a turning point at halftime of the Martinsburg game.
Trailing 5-0 at the half, 1st year Coach Robby Hott talked to his team about their mindset.
“I gave them a long talk about what they needed to accomplish in the 2nd half and the goal was to hold Martinsburg scoreless and we accomplished that,” said Coach Hott.
When asked if that was a turning point for how his team has played, Coach Hott responded, “I hope so.”
The Trojans were outplayed in the 1st half of the Martinsburg game allowing 5 goals, but the 2nd half Hampshire beat the Bulldogs 1-0 as Gentry Shockey became the 1st Trojan boy to score a goal on the new turf. Gentry was the benefactor of a beautiful cross from Trojan speedster Derrick Hyson who found just the right touch when sending the ball towards goal.
“It feels really good,” said Shockey when asked about scoring the 1st turf goal.
“Overall, it was a good night under the lights and we just need to keep this momentum moving forward.”
Well, the momentum did carry over to Saturday as the Trojans played tough and came up just short against the Applemen 2-1.
“When we played Musselman, it definitely was a different game,” said Coach Hott.
“We played like we did in the 2nd half of the Martinsburg game and that’s the way we played against Musselman. Once we get past some mental mistakes, everything else will fall into place.”
Corbin McAllister scored the lone goal for Hampshire as Brady Pyles got the assist.
“The goal was great,” Hott acknowledged.
“We switched some things up and tried something new, having Corbin switch with Andrew as the attacking mid, and that seemed to be working very well for us, having Corbin on the striker end, and he can attack the ball as well, which worked out good for us in that aspect,” Hott explained.
As for right now, this formation of switching Corbin and Andrew will remain in place as Strawn will look to solidify the midfield offensively and defensively.
“Our whole formation revolves around those center midfielders,” Coach Hott stated.
The Trojans were back in action last night with a home game against Frankfort.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, Hampshire will head to Petersburg with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. o
