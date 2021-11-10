Back in Sports: Nov. 10

30 years ago
The Hampshire Trojans scored four times in the first half, including the first two times the offense had the ball, and cruised to an easy 27-6 victory over Berkeley Springs in the season finale for both teams last Friday night at Rannells Field.
Hampshire closed its campaign at 5-5 while Berkeley fell to defeat for the tenth consecutive time this season.
The first time the Trojans touched the ball resulted in an 80-yard scoring drive. Chris Strother ripped off 25 yards on the first play of the march, and John Alkire hit Jerry Bakanowsky on a 31-yard pass-and-run play later in the drive. Jeff Dodson scored the touchdown on a 9-yard run on a reverse and then added the two-point conversion on a pass from Alkire to put Hampshire ahead for good at 8-0 with 5:17 left in the opening period.
The Indians turned the ball over, one of seven turnovers for Berkeley on the night, the next time they got the ball, setting Hampshire up at the Berkeley 10-yard line. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.