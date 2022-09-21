Trojans gallop by Keyser, pound Petersburg to remain unbeaten
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans did exactly what they were supposed to do last week. Beat Keyser, check. Beat Petersburg, check. Get ready for a big week against 3 eastern panhandle foes. Last Tuesday Hampshire beat Keyser 7-1. On Saturday the Trojans shutout Petersburg 6-0. Della Knight and Hannah Ault both scored 2 goals against the Golden Tornado. Jaleigh Dixon, Julie Cannon and Nevaeh Litchfield each added 1. The freshman Knight scored a pair of goals against Petersburg to lead the offensive attack. Hannah Ault, Nevaeh Church, Emma Wrye and Leah Strawn added 1 goal each. Hailee Jenkins earned her 5th clean sheet of the season. o
