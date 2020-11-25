50 Years Ago
Top state honors in the Make It Yourself With Wool Contest were sewed up Saturday, November 21, 1970, during the Fashion Show held at Jackson's Mill with 12 participating.
Miss Suzette VanMeter, 18, of Shepherdstown, topped the senior division with a poncho and slacks outfit. Suzette, a sophomore at Shepherd College, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. T. VanMeter, of Shepherdstown.
40 Years Ago
The HHS girls basketball team finished out the regular season last Tuesday with a 35-32 loss at the hands of PVC foe Tucker County.
Hampshire went into the 4th quarter with a 9 point lead at 28-19, but could only muster 4 points while the winners were scoring 16.
Eleven of those 4th quarter points came from K. Corcoran, who took game honors with 26. Lisa Wells topped the Trojans with 15.
30 Years Ago
The Lady Lions, the girls basketball team from the West Virginia School for the Deaf, finished the 1990 season with a record of 8-8.
The team played other girls teams from Paw Paw, Harpers Ferry, Capon Bridge, Wardensville, Mathias, Berkeley Springs, Shepherdstown and Petersburg.
Ruby Ennis of Orlando and Becky Asbury of Beaver were co-captains and starters on this years team. Ruby, the leading rebounder with an average of 11 rebounds a game, averaged 9.4 points and 2 steals a game.
Becky, the leading scorer with an average of 12.8 points a game and the leading player in the number of steals with an average of 4 a game, averaged 7 rebounds a game.
Beth Giffin and Connie Meadows coached the Lady Lions for the 1990 season.
20 Years Ago
In a career that has spanned nearly 3 decades, Romney Middle School’s Erino Leone has touched or influenced literally hundreds of lives. However the coach has decided to step away from the game that he has taught to so many, including many current Hampshire County basketball coaches.
10 Years Ago
Hampshire County Little Leaguers have wrapped up a season of fall ball with a sparkling 16-4 record.
The boys played in a 13-team circuit with teams from Cumberland, Paw Paw, Keyser, Bi-State (Fort Ashby) and Moorefield. o
