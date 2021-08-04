Our 5th outing in the pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup for 2021 will be held this Tuesday, August 10, at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town. The price for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $20, and we have tee times reserved beginning at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
Saturday in the Park
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Romney Lions Club are proud to announce their 7th annual Saturday in the Park, which will be held on Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows our appreciation to the citizens of our county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years.
The celebration has something for everyone. Events for teens and adults will be as follows: 10 a.m.: 3-on-3 Basketball and Horseshoe Tournaments; 1 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament.
Kids’ activities will start at 11 a.m. We will have carnival games of all sorts, along with relay races, guessing games, and face painting. Kids who want to participate in the relays and other games should wear clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty and/or wet, because some of the activities could get quite messy.
A free lunch for everyone, which includes hot dogs, chips, cookies for dessert, and a drink, will be served from noon until 1 p.m. We will have a giant Bouncy House/Water Slide at the park from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. We will also have free Sno Cones for everyone from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
We will award hourly door prizes, which include a 32-inch flat-screen TV and gift certificates to El Puente, Dairy Queen, and Main Street Grill. Bring a lawn chair and your sunscreen and join us for a great day of family fun in the park.
Discount Tickets to King’s Dominion
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this summer. These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The Park will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $40, which is a considerable savings from the normal admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at 304-822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you.
If you’re planning a family or group outing to King’s Dominion this summer, this is a deal that you can’t afford to pass up.
Disc Golf Course at Camp Walker
When planning your outdoor activities, don’t forget about the Camp Walker Disc Golf Course. We have made several improvements to the course over the past year. We installed tee-marker posts for all the holes to make each teeing area more visible. We are also providing scorecards and course maps, both of which can be found in the mailbox beside the 1st tee.
The 1st tee is located on the flat ground out past the pavilion, where the road turns to the left and starts down over the hill toward the exit to the park. We have also installed new tee markers with the Camp Walker logo on them for each hole.
If you’re looking for a disc to play at Camp Walker, then we have several options for you. We have Skeeters, which are all-purpose discs that are suitable for every shot, for sale in the HCP&R office for just $7 each. We also have commemorative glow-in-the-dark drivers and putters that have the official Camp Walker logo on them for $15 each. All proceeds from the sale of these discs go for improvements to the course.
If you haven’t been out to Camp Walker to play the course, you really need to take an hour or so and try it. I feel certain that you will find disc golf both physically and mentally challenging. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to spend some time in one of the prettiest spots in Hampshire County. And it’s free to play. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss!
Walk To Be Fit Program
If you haven’t registered for Walk To Be Fit yet, you still have plenty of time to get in on the fun because the program runs through Oct. 31. Just stop by any FNB location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge) or the Wellness Center at Hampshire Square and fill out a registration form. Don’t forget to pick up your tally sheets and your free pedometer when you register.
When your tally sheet is filled, return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you earn a reward for your efforts. We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2021 include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle. What could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts?
That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about. ο
