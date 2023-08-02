Softball players wanted
Dirty Diamonds softball 12U travel team is seeking dedicated girls to join our team. 2011-12 birth years preferred but not required. (Younger girls may play up.) The sign up fee is $200, which includes multiple uniforms, plus more. We will be playing semi local tournaments in WV, VA, and MD. Please contact us if interested in joining our team at 304-676-0709 or abillmeyer26@gmail.com. You may also follow us on Facebook at DIRTY DIAMONDS all information and more details are avaliable there.
