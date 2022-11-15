Regional high school football results
Class AAA
#1 Parkersburg South: 78
#16 Hedgesville: 12
Parkersburg South (10-1) will play Musselman (8-3) on Friday
#3 Martinsburg: 42
#14 Morgantown: 14
Martinsburg (9-2) will play Bridgeport (9-2) on Saturday
#10 Jefferson: 34
#7 Spring Valley: 14
Jefferson (8-3) will play Huntington (10-1) on Saturday
#8 Musselman: 28
#9 Wheeling Park: 23
Mussuleman (8-3) will play Parkersburg South (10-1) on Friday
Class AA
#5 Frankfort: 14
#12 Nicholas County: 0
Frankfort (10-1) will play Scott (10-1) on Saturday
Class A
#10 East Hardy: 34
#7 Tucker County: 6
East Hardy (9-2) will play Williamstown (9-1) on Saturday
#1 James Monroe: 37
#16 Petersburg: 13
James Monroe (11-0) will play Greenbrier West (10-1) on Friday.
