SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire County Board of Education approved the resignation of Hampshire girls basketball head coach Julieanne Buckley effective April 5, 2023. As previously reported by the Hampshire Review, Buckley was placed on leave on Dec. 21, 2022, according to Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
A graduate of Hampshire High in 2007, Buckley had a decorated basketball career earning All-Area Player of the Year honors and All-State Second Team. After graduation Buckley attended and played basketball for Potomac State College.
In November of 2014, Buckley was named head basketball coach of the Trojans and spent nine years at the helm. Under the guidance of Buckley, Hampshire reached the class AAA state tournament twice. In 2019, the Trojans were crowned regional champions after knocking off heavily favored Spring Mills 48-47. In 2021, Hampshire defeated Weir 55-49 to claim the class AAA regional title.
