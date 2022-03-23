SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire went 2-2 in the opening week of the 2022 season squeaking by Keyser 7-6 and punishing Berkeley Springs 22-13.
The Eastern Panhandle was unkind to HHS as Washington beat Hampshire 10-0 and Hedgesville won 17-3.
Hampshire 7 – Keyser 6
Hampshire established a 7-1 lead entering the bottom of the 6th inning thanks to a 2-run homer off the bat of Conner Wolford.
Trailing by 6 runs, the Golden Tornado did not give up. Keyser posted 2 runs in the 6th and 3 more in the 7th frame, but it wasn’t enough as Hampshire hung on for the narrow victory.
“It’s always good to start the season with a win,” said a happy coach Chad VanMeter.
The combined efforts of senior pitchers Alex Hott and Colin Hott led Hampshire to victory.
“Colin did very well, giving up only 1 unearned run,” said VanMeter
Colin Hott pitched 4 innings with no walks and 4 strikeouts while Alex Hott hurled 3 innings notching 4 K’s.
“Alex threw well on the mound and worked his way out,” said coach VanMeter.
The fireworks came from the bat of the sophomore Wolford as he blasted a home run that eventually wound up to be the game winner.
Last year HHS hit a combined total of 2 home runs, so the power bat of Wolford was a welcome sight for coach VanMeter.
“Conner played as a freshman last year and we are expecting big things from him this season,” said VanMeter
“Right now he is batting in the 3 spot and we are confident he will have a good year.”
Wolford also scored 2 runs with 2 RBI.
Also helping HHS offensively was Colin Hott who had 1 hit and 1 RBI while J.J. Charlton had 2 hits and 1 RBI. Alex Hott was a leader in the batters box as well finishing with 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI.
“Alex is seeing the ball very well at the plate and has had 2 hits in 3 games last week,” said VanMeter.
The Trojans are young, inexperienced but the talent is apparent.
“We are asking those guys to grow up quick,” said VanMeter.
“Hopefully by midseason we will be there. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.