Grant throws Hicks brothers into history
MARTINSBURG – When the disc touched the grass at Spring Mills High School last Wednesday, Grant Hicks stood in the ring waiting for the distance to be announced. “152-feet, 8 inches,” said the official.
A smile crossed the face of Grant Hicks as he set a new personal record while matching a feat set forth by his older brothers – class AAA region II discus champion.
Oldest brother John Hicks won regionals three times at Spring Mills (2017, 2018, 2019) while Christian Hicks took top honors two years ago (2021).
“I went in trying to do my best, and it turned out for the best,” said Grant after the competition.
“I knew I had to get it done and it all came together.”
Just because Grant had the last name of Hicks, a regional title wasn’t just handed to him – he had to earn it.
At the beginning of the season, Grant was throwing in the 130’s, a distance that would have earned him third place. Grant knew he had to figure out how to throw further and he had a pair of secret weapons – big brothers.
Both Christian and John currently attend Liberty University and compete for the Flames track team.
In early spring, Grant had a chance to spend some time with his older siblings and asked them for some pointers on how to improve.
“My brothers came home one weekend and really helped me out,” explained Grant.
Grant went from throwing in the 130’s to throwing consistently in the 140’s.
A significant improvement, but Grant wasn’t satisfied.
He knew he needed to get in the 150’s in order to have a chance to win regionals.
Later on this spring, Grant again used his secret weapons for advice on how to improve his form, but this time it was a trip to Lynchburg.
“They told me that I have to keep my arms as far away as possible from my body so I can slingshot it,” explained Grant.
And slingshot it he did.
The mark of 152-08, eclipsed senior Julian Matthews of Jefferson, who finished runner-up with a toss of 149-00.
“Grant has spent a lot time in the weight room and a lot of time working at discus,” said Hampshire head coach Duane Colebank.
“Grant wants to win and that makes the difference.”
The trio of brothers winning a regional championship in the same event is rare air.
A feat that’s never happened before at Hampshire High and may never happen again. o
So happy for him! The Hicks brothers are all class acts.
