On this week 4 years ago, I received my 1st assignment as Sports Editor of the Hampshire Review: The Great Pumpkin Race.
My 1st official day of work was a Wednesday, and after the paper was uploaded online, we sat down for our weekly editorial staff meeting.
Unbeknownst to me, I wasn’t going to take part. Former sports editor Joel Whetzel handed me a camera bag and said, “The battery is charged. Now get up to the high school before all the parking spots are filled.”
I rolled my eyes and gave him a blank face. “It’s a mini-race of elementary students on a weekday morning. No big deal.”
Whetzel supported his assertion by explaining, “Dude, I don’t think you realize how big this event is.”
I reminded Joel that I had plenty of sports coverage experience having covered multiple state championships in Charleston and this was just pre-teens running at recess. No big deal.
Joel dug his heels in confidently and said, “You’ll see.”
Well folks, let me say something I might not say again, “Joel, you were right, I was wrong.”
On that Wednesday morning I remember taking off to HHS with Lady Pooch riding shotgun excited to explore her new walking grounds.
When I pulled onto Trojan Way, I was shocked. Cars parked everywhere. Moms and Dads scattered across the hillside. Some parents were wearing suits while others were celebrating the Pumpkin Race like they were tailgating in Morgantown.
I couldn’t get over the sight. This is Wednesday morning, right?
Was EVERYBODY in my new hometown skipping work just to watch elementary school kids jog during a glorified recess?
I thought to myself, I’m not going to fit in well here. The ONLY adults that should be in attendance are those getting paid, i.e. teachers and athletic trainers.
If I were a sales rep, carpenter, banker, plumber, mechanic, firefighter, lawyer, judge, doctor, or miner, the Great Pumpkin Race would never make an appearance on my calendar.
For the 2nd time in this column, I admit, once again, I was wrong.
The Great Pumpkin Race is unique to Hampshire County and its a results carry decades of bragging rights.
After squeezing my car on a narrow patch of grass, I rolled the windows down, gave Pooch a treat, grabbed my camera and headed down the hill to Rannells Field.
Crowds of kids converged in circular groups based on school affiliation. Each school was sporting their own colorful t-shirts with a unique design. I made it just in time before the 1st race as kids stretched their legs and warmed up their muscles.
My Nikes led me to the start/finish line and I’ll never forget the 1st person I met was the director of Parks & Rec, Larry See. I extended my hand and introduced myself as the new athletic guru in town. I remember asking him, is it always like this?
“Oh yeah,” he replied. “Some years it’s even bigger.”
I was dumbfounded. The water must be a little different in West Virginia’s oldest county.
Larry See pointed out a couple places I should stand to get some good pictures.
I waited for the sound of the gun – BANG – and moments later my camera sounded like a bicycle with cards in the spokes, click, click, click, click, click, click.
After hours of snapping hundreds of photos, it was evident the Pumpkin Race was no trick, and all treat. EVERYONE including students, teachers, fans, volunteers and even me loved the event.
After I completed my 1st assignment, I drove to the office and thought about my new market.
If this town craves youth sports then youth sports is what I will give them.
Four years later, I’ve done my best to highlight youth athletic accomplishments and I’ve never been more excited to cover a glorified jog at recess. o
