JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Expressions competitive gymnastics team kicked off its 2022-2023 season at the Pumpkin Fall Fest in Johnstown, PA. This year the team has 15 gymnasts from Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, and Grant counties competing in four different Xcel levels. 

The Expressions bronze team has six gymnasts this year. Gracelyn Jones started her season with a 9.15 on vault and 8.9’s on the other three events,placing 4th on beam and 7th in the all-around. Laighla Alkire placed 4th on bars with a 9.2 and also scored a 9.15 on floor, finishing with a 6th place all around finish. 

