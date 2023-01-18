JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Expressions competitive gymnastics team kicked off its 2022-2023 season at the Pumpkin Fall Fest in Johnstown, PA. This year the team has 15 gymnasts from Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, and Grant counties competing in four different Xcel levels.
The Expressions bronze team has six gymnasts this year. Gracelyn Jones started her season with a 9.15 on vault and 8.9’s on the other three events,placing 4th on beam and 7th in the all-around. Laighla Alkire placed 4th on bars with a 9.2 and also scored a 9.15 on floor, finishing with a 6th place all around finish.
Callie Bensenhaver took the bronze on beam with a 9.2 and finished 4th on floor with a 9.0. She finished 5th in the all-around with a 36.55.
Rachel Shreve placed 1st on vault with a 9.75, 3rd on bars with a 9.3, and 3rd on beam with a 9.4. She finished 3rd overall with a 37.05.
Adelyn Reno brought home a gold medal on bars with a 9.6 and two silver medals on beam and floor, scoring a 9.35 on both.
She finished her meet in 1st place with a 37.75. Karsyn Cannon, also, brought home gold on bars with a 9.7, silver on beam with a 9.5, and silver on floor with a 9.55. She finished her age group in 1st place with a 38.05. The bronze girls brought home 2nd place as a team.
The five members of the silver team started off their season with strong finishes as well.
Myah Preiss brought home a bronze medal on beam with a 9.45 and finished 7th in the all-around. Savanna Lawrence brought home silver medals on vault with a 9.0, bars with a 9.2, and floor with an 8.85.
She brought home bronze in the all-around. Laila Massey took 4th place on vault with a 9.55 and 5th overall with a 36.65. Alexia Pyles finished first on vault with a 9.6 and 2nd on bars with a 9.5. She finished the meet in 2nd place with a 37.7.
Kaylin Moreland brought home gold on vault with a 9.7 and beam with a 9.55. She scored the top spot in the all-around with a 37.75.
The Expressions gold team will compete this year with three gymnasts. Ava Potocki placed 4th on beam with an 8.8 and scored a 9.0 on floor, finishing 8th in the all-around.
Izzy Dow took 5th on bars with an 8.9. She scored a 9.25 on floor and finished in 7th place for all-around. Kaylee Bidinger placed 7th on vault with a 9.05, 6th on bars with a 9.1, and 7th on beam with a 9.0. She finished the meet in 8th place overall.
Mackenzie Shaffer will compete this year as the only platinum level gymnast on the team. She scored an 8.8 on floor and an 8.45 on vault. She finished her first meet of the season in 6th place.
The gymnasts will be competing every month throughout the season that finishes up in March.
Expressions Dance and Tumble is located in Romney and has classes for dancers and gymnasts of all ages and experience levels. o
