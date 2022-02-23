SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire wrapped up the regular season last week facing a pair of tough class AAAA opponents, Spring Mills and University. Although the Trojans lost both contests, 65-51 to University and 51-48 to Spring Mills, Hampshire is pumped for postseason play to begin.
“We’re ready for sectionals,” said coach Julieanne Buckley immediately following the loss to Spring Mills last Thursday.
Sectional Playoffs
Hampshire (10-12) is seeded No. 2 in the section and will host No. 3 Berkeley Springs tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 23, with tipoff at 7 p.m. The Trojans trounced the Indians twice this season, 65-29 at home and 59-31 on the road. If the Trojans win tonight, they will play at No. 1 Keyser on Friday, Feb. 25, with tipoff at 7 p.m.
Keyser swept Hampshire this season, winning 45-32 in Tornado Alley and 53-49 on Sunrise Summit.
The Golden Tornado (15-7) rely on their stingy defense, and in order for Hampshire to knock off the top seed, they will need to play a complete game.
“The key to beating Keyser is the same as it’s been for anyone: play like we know we are capable of and do it for all 4 quarters,” said Buckley. “If we just eliminate some of the mistakes we have been making and play harder, we win the game. There is no magic plan. We know what we are capable of. We just have to show it.”
Spring Mills 51 HHS 48
The Trojans held a 1-point lead heading into the last quarter of the regular season, however Spring Mills outscored the Trojans 12-9 in the final 8 minutes to win the game 51-48.
Liz Pryor led HHS with 14 points, Hannah Ault had 12 and Izzy Blomquist scored 10.
University 65 HHS 51
Hampshire jumped out to a 12-8 lead after the 1st quarter, but from that point forward, the Hawks found their offensive rhythm and soared to victory.
Four Trojans finished in double figures: Hannah Ault 13, Izzy Blomquist 12, Liz Pryor 12, Carisma Shanholtz 10.
“I was proud of the girls last week,” said Buckley. “I know we didn’t come away with 2 wins but with a sway of a couple things, we were right there, and could have pulled away with wins against 2 quality AAAA programs. I really think we are moving in the right direction.”
AAA Region 1 Girls Basketball Seeding
Region 1
1. North Marion
2. Keyser
3. Oak Glen
4. Hampshire
5. Wheeling Central Catholic
6. Weirton
7. Berkeley Springs
Section 1
1. North Marion
2. Oak Glen
3. Wheeling Central Catholic
4. Weirton
Section 2
1. Keyser
2. Hampshire
3. Berkeley Springs
Wednesday, Feb. 23:
#4 Weirton at #1 North Marion
#3 Wheeling Central Catholic at #2 Oak Glen
#3 Berkeley Springs at #2 Hampshire
Friday, Feb. 25:
Weirton/North Marion winner vs. Wheeling Central Catholic/Oak Glen winner
Game will be played at 7 p.m. at the higher seeded team’s facility
Berkeley Springs/Hampshire winner at Keyser @7 p.m.
All games will tip-off at 7 p.m. with tickets costing $6 each. If there are any changes to game time, all will be notified.
The winner of the Section 1 Championship will host the Section 2 Runner-up on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.
The winner of the Section 2 Championship will host the Section 1 Runner-up on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. o
