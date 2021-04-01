The Parkersburg South girls hopped on a bus and traveled over 4 hours to play Hampshire on Thursday. The Patriots established the pace of play early on and shot the ball well, hitting a total of 23 field goals with 7 of those 3's, to capture victory 62-27.
The Patriots were led by Skylar Bosley with 15 points, Aubree White with 14 and Hannah Wingrove finished with 9.
Ellen Keaton was the top scorer for Hampshire with 10 points, grabbing 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Jadyn Judy scored 6 points with 2 steals while Lyz Pryor finished with 5.
Hampshire drops to 6-4 on the season.
Read more in next week's Hampshire Review.
