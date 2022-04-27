20 years ago — 2002
ROMNEY – The Hampshire baseball team seems to be coming into its own lately, with a perfect 2-0 week last week, its first of the season.
Last Thursday, the Trojans hosted Martinsburg and whipped the Bulldogs in 5 innings 11-1, while the day before Hampshire rolled into Petersburg and over the Vikings in a 5-0 shutout.
Against the Dawgs Thursday, Hampshire was blessed with an early scoring rally paired with some excellent work on the mound from senior hurler Lukus Shanholtz.
The lanky pitcher gave Martinsburg little to work with, striking out 10 of the 20 total batters he faced over the complete five inning game while only allowing two hits on one run.
Shanholtz also helped his own cause as well with a 3-3 performance from the plate, including four RBI’s.
In the bottom of the first, after Shanholtz struck out the Bulldog side, HHS rolled out to a 3-0 lead that would prove to be all they needed for the day. o
