PARKERSBURG — Mr. Dan Comer joins the WVSSAC as Assistant Executive Director in July 2023.
He received his BA in Physical Education and Safety from West Liberty State College and his MA and Educational Certificate from West Virginia University. Dan is a member of the WVADA and NIAAA where he earned his CAA.
Dan served 38 years in Berkeley County Schools as a teacher, coach, and school and county administrator.
His track teams won two WV AAA State Championships at Hedgesville.
He was Spring Mills High School’s first athletic director and served his final two years as county coordinator for Health/Safety/Athletics.
Comer earned WVSSAC and WVSACA Coach of the Year honors in 1995, 2003, and 2010. He earned the NIAAA Award of Merit in 2022 and the WVADA Athletic Director of the Year in 2023.
As an experienced and well-respected leader in education, his experience, training, and knowledge will be an asset to the WVSSAC leadership. o
