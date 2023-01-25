BALTIMORE – The Expressions gymnastics team competed at the Christmas on the Chesapeake meet in December, returning to the large meet for the first time since Covid.
Christmas on the Chesapeake is hosted each year at the Baltimore convention center and will bring around 3000 gymnasts competing all levels from up and down the east coast.
For the first time ever, each gymnast placed on at least one event and the silver gymnasts earned a team award.
In the bronze division, Gracelyn Jones placed 9th on bars with a 9.25. She also scored an 8.75 on beam and finished with a 34.9. Rachel Shreve placed 8th on beam with a 9.0, also scoring a 9.475 on bars and finishing with a 35.45.
Laighla Alkire finished 7th on bars with a 9.325, also scoring a 9.0 on floor and a 35.45 all-around. Adelyn Reno earned a silver medal on bars with a 9.625 and scored a 9.15 on floor. She finished her meet with a 35.8 all-around.
Callie Bensenhaver placed 9th on bars with a 9.45. She earned a 9.0 on floor and a 36.0 in the all-around. Karsyn Cannon earned 8th place finishes on beam with a 9.0 and floor with a 9.225. She came in 9th overall with a 36.175.
On silver, Myah Preiss placed 3rd on bars with a 9.375. She earned an 8.9 on vault and a 35.425 in the all-around. Savanna Lawrence finished 5th on floor with a 9.15 and 6th on beam with an 8.975.
She placed 7th in the all-around with a 35.475. Alexia Pyles received 6th place finishes on vault with a 9.3, bars with a 9.325, and floor with a 9.25. She finished in 5th with a 36.725.
Laila Massey earned bronze medals on bars with a 9.25, beam with a 9.3, and floor with a 9.3. She brought home the silver snow globe with a 36.85 all-around.
Kaylin Moreland received a gold medal on vault with a 9.5, also getting 3rd on beam with a 9.45 and 4th on floor with a 9.35. She also earned a silver snow globe in the all-around with a 37.5. The silvers brought home 3rd place as a team.
In gold, Izzy Dow placed 1st on bars with a 9.25. She earned an 8.6 on beam and finished in 10th with a 34.675.
Ava Potocki placed 4th on bars with a 9.1. She scored an 8.975 on floor and a 35.25 in all-around.
Kaylee Bidinger finished in 1st place on bars with 9.4 and 6th on beam with an 8.95. She placed 10th overall with a 35.55.
Mackenzie Shaffer finished her second platinum meet receiving 9th place on bars with an 8.4 and 9th on floor with a 9.0. She finished 10th overall with a 33.25.
Expressions gymnasts will attend their third meet of the season in January.
Expressions dance and tumble is located in Romney and owned by Suellen Weasenworth. o
