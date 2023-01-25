Expressions gymnasts

Expressions gymnasts

BALTIMORE – The Expressions gymnastics team competed at the Christmas on the Chesapeake meet in December, returning to the large meet for the first time since Covid. 

Christmas on the Chesapeake is hosted each year at the Baltimore convention center and will bring around 3000 gymnasts competing all levels from up and down the east coast. 

