SUNRISE SUMMIT – The 1st Annual Trinity Cup took place at Rannells Field on Saturday as the Trojans hosted teams from Berkeley Springs, Washington and Cumberland. A total of 6 squads played a round robin format tournament and Appalachian United was crowned champs of the 1st ever Trinity Cup.
Hampshire head coach Troy Crane was very pleased with the success of the tournament, especially since it was put together quickly coming off a year of Covid.
“For our very 1st year and establishing it, and for Kathy Strawn and Rhonda Park all the ladies that pulled it together it was a remarkable day,” said Coach Crane.
“As a fundraiser it was extremely successful.”
The games went well for the Trojans as Hampshire had enough players to field 2 teams.
Hampshire 1, consisted mostly of upperclassmen, and they went 2-2 on the day beating Avid 2-0, and Berkeley Springs 3-0.
“We are very young this year, in fact the youngest since I have been coaching, I was pleased with us being able to get some balls in the net,” said Crane.
Appalachian United and Washington beat Hampshire 1 by the scores of 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.
The Trojans hung tough with the tournament champion Appalachian United that featured some of the best players from Ft. Hill, Southern and Allegany, with the score tied 0-0 at intermission. However, AU was able to put some goals in the net in the 2nd half to win the game.
“We held our own against them,” Crane said.
“You can tell they play year round.”
A pair of Trojans from HHS 1 were named to the all-tournament — Hannah Ault and Kaelyn Knight.
“Hannah has put a lot of work in this summer and her footwork has gotten 10 times better,” said Crane. “I expect her to have an explosion of success. She is the most competitive, relentless athlete I have coached.”
Ault’s efforts on the turf were nearly as impressive Kaelyn Knight’s production.
“Kaelyn was directly involved in every score, with 3 goals and 3 assists.” She either assisted or scored it.
The Hampshire 2 team, which consisted mostly of lower classmen, went 1-3 at the tournament, pulling off a shocking upset of Berkeley Springs 1-0.
“They did remarkable throughout the day,” praised Crane.
“What an accomplishment that they could beat a varsity squad. This shows the excellent coaching they had coming into the tournament from our youth programs.”
One of the young kids who stood out to Coach Crane was Lynnea Clark.
“She was persistent with endless energy,” said Crane.
“She put her team in good situations.”
Another standout performance was that of freshman Alexa Carr, who was named the runner-up goaltender of the tournament.
In terms of numbers, Coach Crane is thrilled with where his program stands.
“On that end of spectrum, this is by far the best I have seen. It is what I envisioned from day one. Buying in and working hard, this is a hard working group from top to bottom.”
The young Trojans gained some experience playing in the Trinity Cup, but there are some areas of improvement before the season begins.
“All the scores against us except for 1, was a misplaced ball. These are scores that we can fix,” said Crane.
“I couldn’t believe how well our back line did with only 1 returning starter.”
So what’s the biggest difference between this team and other Trojan teams in the past?
“The conditioning was a key factor, as 95 percent of the kids, that’s been the greatest difference in terms of how they have worked this summer. They have bought in.”
The Trojans are looking to expand the Trinity Cup in 2022 as several large schools have contacted Coach Crane about participating next year.
“Overall, as a tournament and as a fundraiser, this was extremely successful.”
All Tournament Team
Hampshire – Kaelyn Knight
Hampshire – Hannah Ault
Hampshire JV – Lynnea Clark
Appalachian United – Ryland Keinhofer
Appalachian United – Ale Puerto
AVID - Willa Sharbaugh
AVID - Maddie O’Brian
Berkeley Springs – Emily Morris
Berkeley Springs – Whitney Hiles
Washington – Jessica Repetto
Washington – Chloe Miller
Outstanding Keeper – Avrin McGinnis, Washington
Tournament MVP – Ale Puerto, Appalachian United ο
