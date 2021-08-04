What a time to be alive. In today’s age, anything can be consumed through some sort of media.
Over the past 10 years, podcasting has exploded into the world and is now a norm among many people’s daily activities.
Although most people know what these segments of audible media are, a small percentage might not.
In a nutshell, a podcast is an audible program, much like a radio talk show, except anybody can create one and publish it to the world. Since they are easily created, podcast channels are covering pretty much every subject imaginable.
There are lots of great podcast channels out there, but to no surprise, my favorite channels have to do with spending time in the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing or camping.
A lot can be learned by listening to people on these shows, as many of them are quite educational, as well as interesting.
With that being said, some channels distribute poor information, therefore it is important to weed these out. This week, I decided to list and break down the 5 best podcasts for hunting and fishing enthusiasts, strictly based on my opinion of course.
#1 The Meateater Podcast
In The Meateater Podcast, Steve Rinella, a world-renowned author, discusses various environmental, and political topics that involve hunting and fishing regulations.
Every Monday, he comes out with a long lecture-style show that breaks down anything from strange fishing regulations, to stories about being mauled by grizzly bears.
It is a great show to listen to to keep up with the news as far as what is happening to legalities in different states, as well as why states are putting in or stripping certain regulations.
He also dives into the environmental aspects such as the floundering or expansion of different animal species, habitat loss or improvements and much more.
Lastly, he and his crew spend a lot of time discussing the culinary aspect of the outdoors. It is a great show for a well-rounded individual.
#2 The Hunting Public Podcast
The Hunting Public Podcast is a show that is tactic-driven and focuses on different species depending on the time of year.
In the fall, the show is primarily focused on deer, hunting, while in the spring it is focused on turkeys, with a whole lot of other stuff in between.
If you have never heard of The Hunting Public, it is a group of individuals who travel the country hunting various species on public land.
Through their experience, they have gained a lot of knowledge and display it in the podcasts. They typically release a new episode every week.
#3 The Wired To Hunt Podcast
The Wired To Hunt Podcast is produced by a guy named Mark Kenyon. This channel primarily focuses on whitetail hunting in the Midwest, but Kenyon has guests on the show from all over the country.
The main focus of the channel is to dive deeply into hunting and managing a whitetail herd on parcels of ground that are realistic to the majority of hunters.
This particular podcast is one of the longest-running “hunting” focused channels and releases a new episode every Thursday. If you are into deer hunting, it is a must-listen.
#4 The Gritty Podcast
The Gritty Podcast is produced by a guy named Brian Call. This is mostly a western hunting podcast, but Call does a great job reviewing gear and describing how he gets his gear ready to hunt for all different types of trips. He dives deep into what tactics he uses in the field, as well as honest reviews of different products used on each trip.
To top it off, he has some great guests that are repeatedly on the show to compare stories and strategies with each other. Call takes long trips into the backcountry, with 10-15 days being the norm. There are always great stories on his shows because of this.
#5 The Sportsman’s Nation Podcast
The Sportsman’s Nation podcast channel is a network of different podcasts that are hosted by various individuals who have very specific niches. In this network, there is something for everyone, and each of the hosts is quite knowledgeable on their particular topics.
Whether you are interested in fly fishing small rivers or are figuring out how to draw a mountain goat tag, there is a podcast for you on the Sportsman’s Nation network.
I spend a lot of time listening to podcasts while driving or hiking. Listening to other people’s experiences and perspectives is a great way to learn and get you an outdoor fix.
If you don’t already know, pretty much all smartphones have a podcast app where you can search for and listen to all of the stuff you want. If you love the outdoors like me, I highly encourage you to check out all of the channels mentioned above. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.