Opening day always brings out feelings of excitement and thoughts of how the season is going to progress. Each and every year, I swear that I’ll never figure out how to call in another gobbler, but for whatever reason, it oftentimes seems to work out.
Over the last few weeks, I have spent a lot of time scouting and listening in the mornings, doing my best to figure out where a few birds were living so that I could ensure that I would be on gobbling turkeys on the days that I had to hunt. Being a teacher, I have to be to school pretty early, which really cuts into my turkey hunting, especially since we did not get a spring break this year.
After finding a decent number of turkeys, I formulated a plan for opening day that would allow me to hunt for roughly an hour or so and still make it to school on time. Since we can hunt on Sundays here in WV, I decided to refrain from taking any time off and save my vacation to hunt a few extra mornings in PA, where Sunday hunting is prohibited.
I decided to hunt a chunk of ground that I have hunted for quite a few years and have been pleasantly surprised to find there are quite a few gobblers there this spring. After listening there a few mornings, I pinpointed a few different turkeys; therefore, I decided to try to sneak into an area where a turkey had been roosting fairly regularly throughout the month of April.
On Monday the 19th, the alarm went off at 4:00, and I sprang from the bed. After making some coffee and getting my gear ready, I made the 20 minute trip to the place that I intended to hunt. When I pulled in, I was happy to see that I was the only person there but was not too surprised since I was so early.
After pulling in, I slipped my vest on and began slipping up onto a tall, long ridge that a single gobbler has been roosting on. I took my time getting into the area that I had been hearing him, and after pressing in as far as I thought was safe, I picked a big tree and sat down. I still had about an hour until daylight but was too excited to even think about dosing off.
At 5:50, the first gobbler of the morning filled the air. Although it was roughly 600 yards away, it still let me know that I had a backup plan in case the bird that I was after was absent. For roughly 20 minutes, I listened to a trio of turkeys gobble in the same spot, and after deliberating on in for a few moments, I decided to abandon the original plan and make my way over to where the turkeys were sounding off.
Knowing that I still had 20 minutes or so until fly down, I took my time, using the terrain to shield my movements as it is easy to get picked off while moving in the early season’s open timber. As I was making my way to the new contestants, the original turkey that I had gone in after began to gobble, but he would have to wait for another day as I had already made up my mind.
I had to cross a small opening, which led into a few short, but steep ridges. The turkeys were honestly in a great place to move in close, as the steep ridge provided ample cover, provided the turkeys were on the far side of them. To get a good gauge on their exact location, I stopped roughly 175 yards away from where I thought they would be to listen and pinpoint a gobble.
After they sounded off a couple of times, I concluded that they were indeed on the backside of the ridge that I was facing, so I proceeded to drop into the bottom and made the short climb to the top of the one that they were on. As I neared the top, I slowly peeked around in hopes that they were not there.
After my inspection, I slid into the first tree that I could get on and let a few yelps out on my mouth call. The birds fired back immediately, but they were still roughly 150 yards away, on the same ridge, but slowly drifting away. I immediately stood up and crept toward them, gaining another 50 yards and doing my best to get inside their comfort zone so they would have no choice but to come and check me out.
Sitting down against a large white oak, I let out another series of yelps, but to no avail. The turkey’s gobbling had slowed, and I knew that I was going to have to be a little patient with them, even though I did not have much time. Eventually, one of the birds gobbled, and I could tell that they had not moved at all. Knowing that I could gain another 40 yards without spooking them, I stood up and made a hunched-over walk down the ridge to another big white oak.
As soon as I sat down, the birds gobbled, and I knew that I was in the perfect spot. Just then, a real hen began yelping roughly 150 yards to my left, and the gobblers began sounding off back to her. Knowing that I had to get aggressive, I began cutting and yelping on my mouth call in order to let the toms know that I was there and much closer than the other lady. This really got the group of gobblers fired up, as it was not long before I could hear the rattle in their chests every time they let loose.
Before too long, I spotted a tail fan working its way toward me, just over the hump of the ridge. I slowly positioned my gun in its direction, and as I was doing so, another gobbler popped into view, offering me a perfect shot. As I slowly steadied the red dot and the turkey’s neck, I reminded myself to have a clean trigger squeeze, which ended up resulting in a filled tag.
It was awesome to be able to kill a fine gobbler before school. The experience definitely solidified the fact that getting as close to the turkeys and humanly possible is always the best thing that a person can do. I certainly do not think this hunt would have worked out had I not been so aggressive. ο
