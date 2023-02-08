SHEPHERDSTOWN – With the opportunity to make states on the line, the Trojans put forth their best effort at the regional swim meet on Saturday.
With 10 new swimmers on the squad this season, coach Lindsay McNelis was thrilled with the performance from her kids.
“Regionals is a different beast and it can be nerve wracking for the kids,” said McNelis.
“To have 10 of them come in and having never experienced it before and the anxiety they were experiencing, the fact that they were able to perform at such a high level and continue to drop their times meant a lot to the team.”
The four boys on the Trojan swim team had an excellent outing led by seniors Josiah Lester and Ryan Quick.
“Josiah was beyond thrilled that he got his 50 time below 30 seconds,” said McNelis.
“I wish Josiah would’ve started swimming three years ago. As I said before, he swims his heart out when he is in the pool.”
Ryan Quick posted PR’s in both the 200 IM and breaststroke.
“That is his 4-year best time,” said coach McNelis about Quick’s finish in the breaststroke.
Another boy that stood out to coach McNelis was Carter Pyles.
“Carter Pyles is on a path to be state-bound in future years,” said McNelis.
For the girls side, Katie Dice wrapped up her career swimming her best times.
“I have to mention that Katie swam her best 4-year time in breaststroke,” said McNelis. “That was absolutely fantastic.”
Addisyn Gamber posted her PR in the backstroke.
“She knocked time off her best and she did great.”
Overall the season has had some highs and lows, but coach McNelis is pleased with what the Trojans were able to build this season.
“We had some weeks of sickness and other things, but otherwise, I feel everything went pretty smoothly,” said McNelis.
“We started to see significant time drops at the end of the season, which is where we want them to be. I can’t say enough how proud I am of these kids, because they came in not knowing what to expect.”
Next up for the Trojans is the offseason and coach McNelis plans on returning for her 2nd season at the helm in 2023-24.
“I want the kids to stay in the pool,” said McNelis.
“We are working with the Wellness Center to see what we can make happen. Also, I would like to see some strength training, which does a lot to build up muscles that you need for swimming.” o
Regional Swim Meet
Girls team results
1. Fairmont Sr. 136
2. Spring Mills 96
3. Washington 67
4. Martinsburg 59
5. Jefferson 47
T6. E. Fairmont 29
T6. Hedgesville 29
8. Musselman 26
9. No. Marion 13
10. Hampshire 10
Record: 7-40-1
Girls individual results
200 yard freestyle
Odom 10th 2:41
Gamber 16th 2:54
Haines 17th 2:59 PR
Voit 23rd 3:10
50 yard freestyle
Dice23rd34.49
Odom 27th 35.70
Smith 28th 35.74 PR
Harden 31st 37.51 PR
100 yard butterfly
Wolford 15th 1:57 PR
Voit 16th 2:02
DeLauriers 17th 2:26
100 yard freestyle
McNelis 23rd 1:18 PR
Haines 25th 1:19 PR
Harden31st1:23
Moreland 33rd1:24 PR
200 yard freestyle relay
Haines, Gamber, Odom, Dice 8th 2:20
100 yard backstroke
Gamber 19th 1:34 PR
McNelis 21st 1:36
Smith 25th 1:42 PR
Wolford 30th 1:53 PR
100 yard breaststroke
Dice 11th 1:42 PR
Moreland 14th 1:52 PR
DesLauriers 21st 2:22
400 yard freestyle relay
Haines, McNelis, Odom, Dice 5th 5:15
Regional Swim Meet
Boys team results
1. Jefferson 115
2. Washington 82
3. Hedgesville 78
4. Spring Mills 67
5. Fairmont Sr. 56
6. Musselman 52
7. E. Fairmont 26
8. Martinsburg 9
9. North Marion 8
10. Hampshire 3
Record: 2-43
Boys individual results
200 yard IM
Quick 11th 2:32 PR
50 yard freestyle
Pyles 17th 28.27 PR
Lester 23rd 29.96 PR
McDuffie 35th 37.48
100 yard freestyle
Pyles 13th 1:03 PR
Lester 24th 1:10 PR
McDuffie 34th 1:26
200 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Quick, Lester, Pyles 9th 2:05
100 yard breaststroke
Quick 8th 1:21 PR
400 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Quick, Lester, Pyles 8th 4:48
