Black bears

A black bear climbs a tree. 

Clint’s on vacation in the Smokies this week, so here’s one of his from the summer of 2014.

The big black bruins that roam the hills and hollows of West Virginia have come a long way since the late 1970s and early 1980s. In 1980 there were 47 bears killed by hunters, and the population statewide was estimated around 500. Fast-forward to today where the bruin population is estimated at 12,000 statewide and it’s easy to see how the population has grown and expanded. The black bear, Ursus americanus, was selected as West Virginia’s official state animal in 1954-55. 

