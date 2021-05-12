Hampshire returns to Earth after Wheeling Central Catholic beats Trojans 61-49
CHARLESTON — The dream season for coach Danny Alkire and his Trojans came to a close on Friday evening as Wheeling Central Catholic’s J.C. Maxwell tallied a double-double scoring 30 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Maroon Knights to victory 61-49.
“We’re always going to be family,” said Alkire during the postgame press conference.
“They’ve created a brotherhood that not many things other than sports can do. They were part of something special. They allowed me to be part of something special. Even more so, our whole county is proud.”
Coach Alkire hit the nail on the head describing the sentiments of Hampshire County about his squad.
Hampshire fought to the finish in the Final Four, but WCC’s combination of Ryan Reasbeck and J.C. Maxwell accounted for 46 of the Maroon Knights 61 points (75%), which was too much for Hampshire to overcome.
“Hats off to Wheeling Central, they are a good team,” said Alkire.
Hampshire’s Drew Keckley racked up 15 points to lead the Trojan attack and was nothing but classy when the season came to a close.
“It’s been a wonderful ride,” said Keckley.
“I have created relationships and friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Hampshire grabbed a 1-point lead just 52 seconds into the contest and held the lead for just over 1 minute, but Wheeling Central responded and went ahead of the Trojans for the remainder of the game.
Hampshire never gave up, trailing 13-11 after the 1st quarter and 29-21 at the half. The Trojans outscored WCC 17-13 in the 3rd quarter to make the score 42-38, but the Maroon Knights poured in 19 points in the final stanza to pull away and secure a win.
“It sucks that it’s all over. I thought we would go all the way,” said senior Carter Smith who finished with 10 points.
“It’s been a heck of a ride, it’s a shame it ended like this,” echoed the sentiments of senior Christian Hicks.
Hicks had 4 points with 1 rebound and 1 steal against the Maroon Knights.
Other HHS seniors that contributed were Damon Steinmetz and Mikhi Anderson with 6 points while Trevor Sardo had 3 points and 5 rebounds.
The Trojan season came to an end after winning 12 games in a row, with a sectional and regional championship to their credit.
Coach Alkire alluded to 2 reasons why the Trojans were so successful.
“Number 1, senior leadership,” said Alkire.
“They have been through the storms, they have been through the highs and the lows and have experience. Experience speaks volumes. Number 2, trust and respect. I’m going to be right sometimes and wrong sometimes. We lost those 4 games in a row, and they kept believing. And fighting and they stuck course.”
Hampshire wraps up the season with a 15-5 overall record and Coach Alkire foresees the momentum from the basketball program continuing in the offseason.
“I think the momentum uses itself,” Alkire said.
“It shows that a team doesn’t have to have the best basketball players on the court, you just need to have a group of guys that trust and believe in each other. Kids see that it’s possible that Hampshire can have success.”
Keckley named to All-tournament team
“Smooth” Drew Keckley had a monster tournament scoring 25 points against RCB and 15 points against WCC to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. “It was great to see Drew play so well on the biggest stage of his career,” praised Alkire.
“Basketball at this level is elite as he goes down to states and scores 25 points against the No. 1 team in the state. It speaks to his cool and collective nature and his basketball skills.”
Sportsmanship Award
After the tournament, the student-athletes of Hampshire High were honored with the 2021 Sportsmanship Award by the WVSSAC.
“We preach to win with class and to lose with class,” said Alkire.
“Even though they may be your enemy on the court, you still help them up and treat them with respect. It means a lot because; it is a lot more than basketball. This is something they can continue to do even after they graduate. Even if in the heat of the moment, you can treat everyone with respect.”
The rest of the tournament
Shady Springs defeated WCC in the championship game 55-43 to win their first state championship.
A thank you from Coach Alkire
“I would like to give a shout-out to all those that have helped to make this season happen: The student section for always showing up, Hampshire High Administration and the Hampshire County Board of Education for helping to enable the season, Coach Nichols and his family for their continued dedication to the program, Nick Carroll and the Hampshire Review for their time and incomparable coverage of the team, the families of our student/athletes for their help and support that allowed the kids to play basketball, Mr. Stewart for his unconditional love and passion for HHS athletics, my wife for her love who always has my back which allows me to pursue my passion. Lastly, the people of Hampshire County, the community, who has always been there for HHS regardless of the ups or downs.”
