SOUTH CHARLESTON — In the month of Jan., 60 waters were stocked with trout throughout West Virginia. Trout stockings will increase in February and continue through spring. Updates are posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

Waters stocked this month are listed below:

Week of Jan. 3:

Chief Logan Pond

Curtisville Lake

Gandy Creek

Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)

Huey Lake

James P Bailey Lake

Larenim Park Lake

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

New Creek

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

Pennsboro Reservoir

Shavers Fork (upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

Spruce Knob Lake

Tracy Lake

Week of Jan. 10:

Anthony Creek

Barboursville Lake

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lake

Cedar Creek Lake

Chief Cornstalk Lake

Deegan Lake

Elk River

Elk River (C&R)

Evitts Run

Fitzpatrick Lake

Hinkle Lake

Howards Creek

Hurricane Reservoir

Knapps Creek

Krodel Lake

Laurel Fork Lake

Lick Creek Pond

Little Beaver Lake

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Miletree Lake

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mountwood Park Lake

North Bend Tailwaters

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Thomas Park Lake

Turkey Run Lake

Watoga Lake

Wayne Dam

Week of Jan. 17:

Kings Creek

Tomlinson Run

Tomlinson Run Lake

Week of Jan. 24:

Conaway Run Lake

Lost River

Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest)

North Fork Fishing Creek

Rollins Lake

South Branch (Catch & Release)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Fishing Creek

Trout Run

Waites Run

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit WVdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit WVfish.com. o

