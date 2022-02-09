SOUTH CHARLESTON — In the month of Jan., 60 waters were stocked with trout throughout West Virginia. Trout stockings will increase in February and continue through spring. Updates are posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
Waters stocked this month are listed below:
Week of Jan. 3:
Chief Logan Pond
Curtisville Lake
Gandy Creek
Greenbrier River (Marlinton section)
Huey Lake
James P Bailey Lake
Larenim Park Lake
Laurel Fork (Randolph)
New Creek
North Fork Patterson Creek
North Fork South Branch
Pennsboro Reservoir
Shavers Fork (upper)
South Branch (Franklin)
Spruce Knob Lake
Tracy Lake
Week of Jan. 10:
Anthony Creek
Barboursville Lake
Bullskin Run
Cacapon Park Lake
Cedar Creek Lake
Chief Cornstalk Lake
Deegan Lake
Elk River
Elk River (C&R)
Evitts Run
Fitzpatrick Lake
Hinkle Lake
Howards Creek
Hurricane Reservoir
Knapps Creek
Krodel Lake
Laurel Fork Lake
Lick Creek Pond
Little Beaver Lake
Middle Creek (Berkeley)
Miletree Lake
Mill Creek (Berkeley)
Mountwood Park Lake
North Bend Tailwaters
Opequon Creek
Pendleton Lake
Rocky Marsh Run
Thomas Park Lake
Turkey Run Lake
Watoga Lake
Wayne Dam
Week of Jan. 17:
Kings Creek
Tomlinson Run
Tomlinson Run Lake
Week of Jan. 24:
Conaway Run Lake
Lost River
Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest)
North Fork Fishing Creek
Rollins Lake
South Branch (Catch & Release)
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
South Fork Fishing Creek
Trout Run
Waites Run
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit WVdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit WVfish.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.