Three of my favorite hours since March 13 were spent at the awards banquet last Wednesday. It was delightful to see Trojan coaches once again, but the ceremony wasn’t the same without the presence of the stars, the student-athletes.
As the only member of the audience, I sat by myself at a lunch table and tried to wrap my head around the right words to say. And like it or not, a lose/lose situation plagued the Sports Banquet. How to handle the spring sports awards?
There was no right answer, but I do believe the coaches and administration made the best answers. Safe to say, I’m okay with spring coaches not handing out individual awards while awarding letter winners to kids rostered on spring teams. In this unique situation, I am willing to be flexible on “criteria” guidelines when awarding letters.
Last week, Gatorade named Baseball Players of the Year even though baseball season didn’t happen. Winning a player of the year award without swinging the bat seems hollow to me. Handing out accolades without production is a slippery slope.
Last year, Golden State was supposed to win the NBA Finals but the Toronto Raptors did. Nobody saw that coming. And that’s the problem with giving out presumed awards. It shouldn’t be done. This goes for preseason awards as well.
Somehow without results, handing out awards based off assumptions feels wrong. Nobody hangs a banner for winning the preseason state championship. Something else we don’t raise banners for? Fun awards. Well, I have some fun awards for the 2019-2020 athletic season.
Best Uniforms
1. Cheer White: Classy and flashy. These uniforms helped enhance the athletic performance of each cheerleader as they seemed to flip a littler easier, jump a little higher, and stay airborne a little longer while wearing the white.
Maybe it was the energy in the building that night, or maybe it was the excitement from showing off new threads, but the routines and combinations were peak performance while wearing these stunning pieces.
2. Boys Basketball Gray
3. New swim suits for states
Best Road Venue
1. Swim states at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park: It’s amazing what $49 million can build. Mylan is one of the best swimming and diving venues in the nation, and less than a year old, there was little question as to the best venue this season
2. Southern Garret Wrestling: Small gym, fans packed in, one red mat, with 1 light bulb on center court. That’s it. Not one spotlight, but 1 little dinky 60-watt old fashioned light bulb that hung 20-feet down from the ceiling. A dented metal lampshade hovered just above the bulb, no more than 7-feet from the floor. That makes for an incredibly intimidating environment.
Sound of the Year
The eruption from the stands as the Trojan girls won their first ever ‘AAA’ sectional soccer championship.
Weird of the Year
The boys soccer sectional playoff game ends early due to fog.
This game was weird from the start. First off, the game was played at Washington even though the Trojans were playing Jefferson. Then shortly after kickoff Hampshire’s leading scorer goes down with an injury just a few minutes into the game, and by halftime the eerie feeling of impeding doom loomed off the in the distance. The fog was well suited for an entrance by the Grim Reaper as he came to put an end to the 2019 season.
Unfinished Stories
Forgive me as I have avoided writing about the lost seasons from Spring 2020. As a nonfiction sports reporter, penning narratives about fictional things that should have happened was unauthentic and beneficial for nobody. But as the spring season comes to a close before it begins, it is appropriate to make some remarks on the narratives from each team.
Baseball: A team with pitching depth (Kerns, Hott, Bryson, Mowry, and the Landis twins) looked to anchor a young but talented team.
Barring injury, this squad was poised to surprise the eastern panhandle. While my bias leans green, this squad was a dark horse to reach states. Big questions, would the Trojans be able to replace 5 monster bats (Sulser, E. Hott, Carroll, Everett, D. Hott)? How far would Jefferson and Hedgesville fall from their elite statuses? Could Hampshire find a few power bats in the lineup? Will Chad VanMeter, the mild mannered head coach, be ejected after softly expressing disagreement after a bad call? All narratives lost to COVID.
Softball: Good news, this team had no seniors. Bad news, this team had no seniors and therefore really needed to gain experience playing varsity ball. A young and inexperienced group needed repetitions this season to gain chemistry, cohesion, and camaraderie. This team only won 1 game a year ago, but was it possible for Coach Combs and crew to squeak out 2 victories in 2020? Would the talented basketball star Gracie Fields spark some power into the bats? What flavor sunflower seeds would Summer Mongold be sharing with me in the dugout? Would Maggie Odom follow in her sister’s footsteps and become a vocal leader? Who would replace Shyann Strawderman’s warhorse mentality willing to physically sacrifice her body behind the plate, on the mound or in the batters box?
Track: Life after Hicks. Well, that’s not entirely true, as younger brother Christian Hicks looked to make strides all over the track and field.
But my eye was on an elite group of shuttle hurdlers, led by Nicole Mcmanamay and Corin Brinker. With the departures of Della Moreland and Ashley Marshall, could Corin and Nicole find 2 youngsters to make a run at gold in Charleston? Would Chris Lucas make some noise in the long distance races? How would 1st year head coach Koty Hix handle the relay lineups from meet to meet?
All questions lost in time.
