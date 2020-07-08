Did you know Alice Cooper is considered a clairvoyant?
It’s true.
Cooper’s iconic song “School’s Out” was a prediction about the year 2020.
“No more pencils, no more books
No more teachers’ dirty looks
Out for summer,
Out till fall,
We might not come back at all
School’s out forever,
School’s out for summer
School’s out with fever,
School’s out completely”
Not come back at all? Out with FEVER?
Proof: Cooper predicted the future.
While Alice Cooper put his predictions in the form of lyrics, I prefer my predictions in the form of quatrain, a la Nostradamus style.
“After great debate,
majestic fields of plastic fibers
will replace grass seedlings,
yet sports on foot will cease to sprout.”
Translation: The field turf will be ready to roll before the fall sports season begins, yet sports will be canceled for 2020.
That’s my prediction, now quit asking.
Last week, I made a promise to my audience that Carroll’s Corner will always remain authentic, and this week, I hate to say it, I never wished more that I could lie.
I hate telling the truth (well, that’s a lie). But perhaps in this instance, it would be much better if I did just that: tell a lie.
Honestly, I am flattered people seek my input on the future state of athletics at all levels, but I hate answering the question of “when will sports return?” so much that I have debated becoming a politician.
Just for a second, put yourself in my size 14 sneakers.
What am I supposed to say to the big-eyed, optimistic student-athletes busting their hump in 95-degree weather who plan to play sports this fall?
“Hey Nick, do you think we are gonna have a season?”
“Heck no Jericho, but keep on sweating your butt off for no reason.”
Shattering optimism for young kids was not in the job description of Sports Editor.
Yet, thanks to our fearless leaders in Charleston and the District of Columbia (is that name still acceptable?), the coronavirus has undermined and defeated a global power.
Do I know for sure sports will be canceled? Well, technically, no.
Do I see a path for sports to be played? Well, technically, no.
Do I forecast kids will be back in school? Well, technically, no.
A couplet for the future:
“Mouth apparel becomes conventional,
as sheep ignore warnings from Orwell’s 1984.”
