It’s that time of year again. Whitetail bucks are dropping their antlers left and right and now is the time to get out and find them.
With the snow beginning to melt off and fairly warm weather on the horizon, there is absolutely no reason to not be putting miles on the boots, especially if a target buck made it through the gun season.
Since we have had a fair amount of snow for the past 2 months here in Hampshire County, there has not been a very good opportunity to find antlers. Couple the snow with horrid outdoor conditions, wind, ice, etc. it has not been a pleasant time to be afield. That is rapidly changing.
Now that the snow is gone, it is imperative to be the 1st person to trek over your particular hunting areas. Some shed antlers stick out like a sore thumb, and if someone gets to them 1st, they will likely find them.
This is especially important in an area with a high hunter density such as public land and heavily hunted properties. Even if you don’t have the motivation, do your best to carve out an hour here and there simply to put yourself in the best scenario to add pieces to the puzzle on the buck you are hoping to take this fall.
Finding shed antlers is a huge puzzle piece, and if someone gets to them before you, the puzzle will be tougher to put together.
A good place to start this time of year is in buffer strips of crop fields if that’s possible. There aren’t a whole lot of crop fields in Hampshire County, but if you are lucky enough to have access to them, sheds typically stick out in the grassy patches along the edges or in the middle of the fields.
These are high-traffic areas for deer late in the winter because they like to bed exceptionally close to where they are feeding.
If they can find cover right next to the field in some tall grass, they’ll stay there, meaning there is a high chance of them dropping their antlers close by.
Another great place to find sheds this time of year is in grassy bedding cover, tucked back into the timber, even better if it is near a food source.
During the late winter, deer prefer bedding in brown, dead grass, mainly because it provides a little bit of insulation from the dirt.
If you have a grown-up cattle pasture or brushy draw where some logging took place, you can bet deer will be spending a lot of time there during the winter months, making them great places to find easy-to-spot antlers.
Lastly, it is important to hit these easy spots 1st rather than jumping into the deep, thick timber. Oftentimes people are extremely gung-ho at the beginning of shed season which causes them to walk by a lot of antlers simply because they are overlooking the easy ones.
Do yourself a favor and ease into the hard-to-reach areas, as the last thing anyone wants to happen is to get cut up by briars and thorns, only to find the shed they were looking for was right next to a field edge.
With that being said, these tips only work for the 1st person who walks these easy to get areas. Once they have been searched through, you must move to the thick, thorny stuff. If nothing else, use this time to get some scouting in.
Shed hunting in WV is tough, but lots of people are successful at it every year. If you don’t find any your 1st few times out, don’t get discouraged. That is simply part of the experience.
