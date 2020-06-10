In some way, shape, form or fashion (darn you, Jim Justice), it is my responsibility to document history accurately. Preferably my scriptures would come with a sports slant, but not so in 2020.
Instead of seeing last names of players scribbled on a lineup card, now I spend my days reading last names off tombstones. Weird, I know.
The plots of Pancake, Rannells, Kuykendall, Haines, High, Marshall and Cornwell all receive daily visits from me and the Pooch.From what I can tell, the spirits enjoy their newfound company (so far, zero complaints).
Last week I told the Rannells family about the massive upgrade to their stadium at Hampshire High and this week I informed the founder of the Hampshire Review that sports are coming back from the dead. (Poor choice of words? Ah, who cares, he won't complain.)
Cemeteries are considered creepy and scary, yet ever since COVID hit, Indian Mound has been my sanctuary. (When graveyards provide a welcome escape from reality, it’s a sign we are living in crazy times.)
Granted, there is craziness and confusion across America, but honestly, that’s what frustrates me so much about the current situation here. It isn’t like that here, so why the fear?
As I hammer out this column, there are 3 active cases in Hampshire County out of a total of 20,000+ people. And 1 of those cases comes from inside the jail. That means 0.00015 (or 0.015 percent) of our people are active COVID cases. In reverse, that equates to 99.9 percent of county residents do not have the virus. Say that out loud, 99.9 percent DO NOT HAVE COVID.
Kids in this county don't have a platform, so let me scream on their behalf.
“Mom, can I go to the pool?” Nope, it's closed due to lack of management.
“OK, Mom, but how about if I go shoot hoops at Romney Elementary?” Nope, some jerk broke all 4 rims.
“Well, Mom, then sign me up for a sports camp.” No chance; they got canceled a long time ago.
“That's fine; then just sign me up for nature camp or even band camp.” Sorry, son; those are all canceled, too.
“Really? That stinks, but at least we can still go to the fair.” Impossible. The fair just got nixed this week.
“Well, at least, I have Little League baseball.” Sorry, Nick; not going to happen in 2020.
“So soccer is the only sport I have left?” Futbol is shut down as well.
“Alright, can we still listen to music at the bluegrass festival?” The only sound will be silence, because it got canceled too.
“OK, Mom, let’s just take pooch to the park and go for a walk.” Impossible. Hampshire County Parks are still closed for fear of getting sued.
“But MOM! That's not fair. You and Dad went to the casino and to the bar last weekend. How is that fair?” Well, Nick, the government is looking out for your safety.
And that’s where the priorities are at in 2020. Screw the kids in the name of “safety.” Give them an iPhone and tell ’em to shut up. (at least that’s safe).
Sorry folks, if you don't like my tone, then this message is for you. If you want to be terrified of the 0.015-percent chance of catching a virus with a 99.985-percent survival rate, that's on you. However, quit stealing the life away from children in the name of safety and health.
You know what’s healthy? Being outside in fresh air. Going for walks. Shooting hoops. Jogging the dog. Having a picnic. Living life is healthy.
Here is my plea to the Hampshire County Park and Rec Board, which will convene on Thursday night. Open up for the kids. Give them a chance to have a summer.
The surrounding counties in West Virginia have all opened up their local parks; therefore, I implore you to do the same. If not, Mr. George Preston Marshall, founder of the Washington Redskins and current resident of Indian Mound, has given me the OK to play pickup games at cemetery field.
Your call.
