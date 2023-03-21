Larry See

Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event this Friday, March 24, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m. Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games. Rates for the event will be as follows:

Book of 16 game cards will cost $15; second book of 16 game cards will cost $10

