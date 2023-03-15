Larry See

Walk To Be Fit is scheduled to begin again on April 1, 2023. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney to register for the program. When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.

We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.