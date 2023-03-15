Walk To Be Fit is scheduled to begin again on April 1, 2023. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney to register for the program. When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
The pursuit of the Gray Crane Cup for 2023 begins on Tuesday, April 11, when we travel to Valley View Golf Course in Moorefield for the first of our six qualifiers.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $25, and the first tee times begin at 1 p.m. The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October.
Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Mike Ryan (gross) and Greg Corley (net) are the defending champions.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: May 9 – The Woods; June 13 – Franklin; July 11 – The Pines in Morgantown; August 8 – Locust Hill; September 12 – Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
The Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive has concluded for another year. We had 17 different donors contribute $5,650 to the Drive this year. Those donations will allow us to purchase several new displays, as well as make necessary repairs to the displays we already have. Thanks to everyone who contributed.
If you still want to contribute to the drive, it isn’t too late. Donations of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the Festival that much better in 2023. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
You may mail your contribution to HCP&R at PO Box 213, Romney, West Virginia 26757, or you may deliver it in person to our office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
We are looking forward to another great year of the Festival in 2023!
We recently concluded our youth basketball leagues for this year. All told, we had over 200 kids participate in the three leagues. As is the case with all our programs, it wouldn’t have been possible to offer theses programs with the help of the many volunteers who donated their time and efforts to organize, coach, officiate, and perform a bunch of other tasks that largely go unnoticed to the public.
We would like to commend the coaches, players, and fans for their sportsmanlike behavior at the games. It’s great to watch the kids compete so hard and still show great sportsmanship. And special thanks go out Dave Richardson and Brian Brill, who helped to organize and run the games. They volunteer their entire Sunday afternoons for over two months to make sure that the kids have a good environment to participate in. The next time you see Dave or Brian, tell them how much you appreciate their efforts.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
