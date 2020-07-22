SUNRISE SUMMIT – On Sunday, the Hampshire High athletic department announced the cancellation of practices this week for all sports due to a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19.
The final week of the 3-week open period has been shut down, as safety has become the top concern for Trojan athletes.
“This is a precaution that is line with the health officials recommendations,” said Athletic Director Trey Stewart.
“Kids should be training at home this week and prepare for a return.”
The Trojan football team won’t be spending time on the practice field this week, but Coach Aaron Rule hasn’t let his guys off the hook in terms of working out.
“We will post to Facebook, Twitter and text the kids workouts just like we did prior to Phase 1,” explained Rule.
As of right now, the football team has had all 7-on-7 competitions canceled this summer as well as scrimmages and the 1st week of the season. Earlier last week, the state of Virginia announced that high school football would not take place this fall, therefore the game scheduled against Park View (Va.) out of Loudon County on Sept. 17 has been canceled.
As of right now, the Trojans are searching for a team to fill that void.
“These kids want to have something to look forward to, they are kids,” said Rule.
“I’ve told them the harsh reality is that life can have its ups and downs and they need to stay safe and make wise decisions and smart choices. But right now we are all living life one day at a time and giving these kids something to look forward to.”
The defending sectional champion girls soccer team is trying to stay optimistic during this shut down and Coach Troy Crane has been kept busy while making adjustments throughout this summer workout process.
“We are staying as positive as we can,” said Crane.
“We were just getting our feet under us and this week I was going to install all our team concepts. Now I guess we just lose the week altogether.”
Even though the Trojans have to deal with this setback of not having practice this week, that doesn’t mean the team will stop moving forward.
“The one thing that separates high school athletes is self-discipline and work ethic,” Crane said.
Late Sunday evening Coach Crane sent out a workout plan for the week that included dribble drills, stretching routines, endurance training, and strength training.
On the boys side of the soccer pitch Coach Robby Hott has his kids staying in shape as well.
“I sent out workout plans to work on the athletes strength and conditioning and also foot skills and ball handling,” Coach Hott explained.
In years past, the Trojans were busy playing in summer tournaments like the Coldwell Banker Classic, but this year the competition was canceled, which means the Trojans, who won the classic in 2019, will remain defending champs.
Speaking of champions, the volleyball team is looking to repeat as sectional champs again this season, and Coach Megan Fuller has outlined some activities for the kids during the downtime.
“I will be posting some things for them to do to keep them conditioned and a few things for those who have their own balls,” said Fuller.
Other sports that have had plans sent out for their athletes to continue practicing this week include cross country, girls basketball, and boys basketball.
The athletic department overall remains optimistic about the upcoming season in hopes that practices will resume safely when fall sports resume.
Another item that was changed this week was the free physicals that were scheduled at HHS. Originally scheduled for Thursday, July 23, the physicals have now been rescheduled for Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31. There could possibly be a third day in August if needed. Student-athletes are advised to contact their coaches for more information.
