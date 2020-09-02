KINGWOOD – The lightning strikes in Preston County on Friday afternoon started long before the thunderstorm hit the area as the boys soccer team came out of the gates with a flash winning the scrimmage 4-0 against the Knights.
“They came out and performed very, very well from the opening possession,” said 1st-year Head Coach Robby Hott.
“They went out and did exactly what we have been training all preseason so far. We changed the formation up on them, and they seemed to adapt very well. Coming into the scrimmage that is what I wanted to see what was going to happening.”
The Trojans were excellent at possessing the ball and were not selfish with the ball as the Trojans struck net early in the exhibition.
Colin Hott had the hot foot, sending 2 balls to the back of the net while senior Andrew ‘Snake’ Strawn picked up right where he left off last season by burying a goal for himself.
“I had Colin up as a striker and he was aggressive going to the ball, but he couldn’t have gotten those goals unless it was for his teammates. Andrew had a perfect layoff pass to him at the very beginning of the game and that’s what got him on the board very quickly. We connected on 4 or 5 passes right up the field and finished with Colin putting it in the back of the net.”
Coach Hott then talked about his star senior Andrew Strawn, “Especially him, he’s got the experience. He’s been there. He’s done that. He will do well with putting the ball in the net for us or laying off passes to give someone else an open shot.”
While the stat sheet and headlines are filled with offensive performances, don’t overlook the staunch defensive effort by the Trojans.
Coach Hott attributed some of the success to the new formation and the kids quick grasping of the fundamental understandings of the configuration.
“We did very well with the new formation only having 3 defensive backs which was a little unnerving at times but our holding mid-position is a very good swing position and I had several kids in that role on Friday and they did very well filling in the slots when the defense had to pull and attack the ball,” Hott stated.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our defensive effort, that’s for sure.”
Next up for the Trojan booters is a game at Berkeley Springs on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Hampshire then has a chance to test out the new turf on Rannells Field against Jefferson on Saturday, Sept. 5 with kickoff at 10:30 a.m. o
