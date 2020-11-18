Josh wrote this column on his phone from a treestand in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
With the general firearms season opening next Monday in West Virginia, hunters will be hitting the woods in hopes of taking the bucks they’ve had their eye on for weeks on end. With so many people putting pressure on the deer and bumping them around, it is imperative that you position yourself in areas and use tactics that allow yourself to capitalize on the inevitable movement of other hunters that will take place.
Hunting escape routes, sitting long hours, deer drives and walking long distances can help you put a buck in your truck this season.
Using other hunters to your advantage is a tactic that works exceptionally well early in the firearms season.
People will be all over the place, walking around and hoping to see deer. Without a doubt, these people push and scare deer the entire day, and being in a spot where you can see this action will raise your chances significantly.
During the early part of firearms season, it is important to remember that oftentimes deer aren’t acting like they normally do, which is to move from beds to feeding areas in the morning and evening.
This time of year, they are reacting and moving from other hunters. Therefore, it helps to place yourself in funnels that allow you to see that movement.
Pulling long hours in the stand allow for a much higher chance of success during rifle season as well. Around 11 a.m.-2 p.m. is one of my favorite periods of time when lots of people are in the woods, and as many folks will head in for lunch, they’ll spook deer as they go.
I have killed a number of bucks during this part of the day because of this.
In my opinion, the best thing you can do during the 1st few days of gun season is pack a good lunch and a thermos full of a hot beverage in order to tough out the long hours in the stand.
As the season progresses, daylight deer movement often shuts down due to the increased human pressure in the woods. Times like these are good to implement forced movement, or drives, in order to get deer on their feet.
Contrary to popular belief, having a large gang of people is not needed to move deer.
If you have done your homework with scouting, small pushes can be executed by sending 1 or 2 people into specific bedding areas, with hopes of flushing the deer to a “stander” on the best escape route.
Knowing specific bedding areas is key to this, as a lot of time can be wasted if you are just going into random areas and waking.
Larger pushes can be made with larger groups, pushing multiple bedding areas, and having many “standers” to watch all of the possible escape routes.
These types of drives can be very effective, but it is important that everyone in the group communicates, that way everyone knows which direction to shoot and not shoot.
On public land, the farther into the season it gets, the farther you may need to walk to find deer.
During the 2nd week of Pennsylvania’s gun season, I have walked as far as 4 miles to get into the area that I wanted to hunt. Oftentimes I have been rewarded with unpressured deer.
In Hampshire County, we are lucky to have 2 large tracts of state game lands, where it is absolutely possible to out walk others and get into some really good hunting.
Once you get into these areas, you’ll be amazed at how much earlier and unfazed the deer move compared to other places that receive a lot of gun season pressure.
The opening week of gun season is an exciting time, which many people look forward to every year. If you have the chance, make sure you get out and hunt in the way that you want to hunt.
I encourage you to shoot whatever makes you happy and not worry about other people’s opinions or standards. Make sure to wear your orange and stay safe.
The bucks should still be cruising and chasing does a little bit, meaning they will be on their feet at all hours of the day.
Shoot straight, and good luck. o
