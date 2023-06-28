SUNRISE SUMMIT – Twenty-one goals scored. Zero goals allowed. The Hampshire Trojan boys put on a clinic from start to finish to capture the FNB Bank Showcase championship.
On Saturday morning at Rannells Field, Hampshire started the tournament with an impressive 2-0 shutout of Mountain Ridge who wound up runner-up.
“Momentum,” said coach Robby Hott about the key to beating Mountain Ridge.
“They possessed the ball amazingly for the first 10 minutes, it was all possession and a stalemate in the middle of the field. Finally we broke loose and got one through then our pressure increased and broke their possession a little bit.”
The Trojans skunked Preston 2-0 in the following game, then crushed Calvary Christian in the late afternoon.
In their final game of the round robin tournament, Hampshire exploded with 10 goals to beat Berkeley Springs 10-0.
“Defense played solid in the FNB tournament,” said coach Hott.
“We asked them to challenge every ball and not allow any pressure. We had one game we let off of that just a little bit, but we turned it around.”
Hampshire featured a new goalkeeper in net, Noah Lipps, and with his four clean sheets, he was recognized as Outstanding Keeper of the Tournament.
“He did wonderful back there commanding the field,” said Hott.
“He was calling drops and calling switches. Obviously he has been training behind Mason Hott the past few years, but he was a very good leader behind everybody.”
Averaging over 5 goals per game was somewhat surprising, especially with the departure of Hampshire’s all-time leading goal scorer Dom Strawn, but senior Jordan Gray had faith in his teammates that they were ready to step up and fill the void.
“A lot of people compare us to last year’s team,” said Gray.
“That’s the expectation they expect from us. I think we were hungry to show that we are going to be just as good, if not better than last year. I am confident we can do that.” o
