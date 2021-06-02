The 12th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 26, at the Wapocoma Campground on South Branch River Road, south of Romney, with the 1st acts set to appear at 11 a.m.
The festival has attracted an impressive lineup of some of the finest Bluegrass entertainers in the country, including Lonesome River Band, Nothin’ Fancy, Deer Creek Boys and Jr. Sisk and Ramblers Choice, along with other local favorites.
There will also be great food and one of the finest fireworks shows in the area at the conclusion of the festival.
Admission to the festival is $5 per person age 12 and up. No pets, ATV’s, golf carts, or alcohol are allowed in the concert area. Also, tents and high-backed chairs are prohibited in the concert area.
Social distancing, masking, and CDC guidelines are the responsibility of the individual attendee.
Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this great event. I know you’ll be glad that you did!
Gary Crane Cup
The 3rd of our 6 qualifiers for the 2021 Gary Crane Cup will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at the Highlands Golf Course in Franklin.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $30, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the final round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the final round.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: July 8 - The Pines in Morgantown; Aug. 10 - Snowshoe; Sept. 14 - Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premiere courses.
Walk To Be Fit
Walk To Be Fit began on April 1. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank Branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta.
When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The new Conference Center at Hampshire Park is heading down the home stretch. All the inside electrical work is completed, and the tiles in the drop ceilings in the dining hall and kitchen have now been installed.
Work has been completed on the restrooms, showers, and other plumbing fixtures, and painting the interior trim has also been finished. Work on the fire alarm system and the water system is next on the agenda.
The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call us at 304-822-7300, or contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Disc Golf Course at Camp Walker
When planning your outdoor activities, don’t forget about the Camp Walker Disc Golf Course. We have made several improvements to the course over the past year.
We installed tee-marker posts for all the holes to make each teeing area more visible.
We are also providing scorecards and course maps, both of which can be found in the mailbox beside the first tee.
The first tee is located on the flat ground out past the pavilion, where the road turns to the left and starts down over the hill toward the exit to the park.
We have also installed new tee markers with the Camp Walker logo on them for each hole.
If you’re looking for a disc to play at Camp Walker, then we have several options for you. We have Skeeters, which are all-purpose discs that are suitable for every shot, for sale in the HCP&R office for just $7 each.
We also have commemorative glow-in-the-dark drivers and putters that have the official Camp Walker logo on them for $15 each. All proceeds from the sale of these discs go for improvements to the course.
If you haven’t been out to Camp Walker to play the course, you really need to take an hour or so and try it. I feel certain that you will find disc golf both physically and mentally challenging.
Plus, it’s a great opportunity to spend some time in one of the prettiest spots in Hampshire County.
And it’s free to play. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss! ο
