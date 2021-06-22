Trojans eager to showcase new digs as construction concludes
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The headline, “Track a disadvantage for Trojans” was splattered on the sports page of the Hampshire Review published on April 22, 2015.
The Steve Method Invitational took place on Tuesday, April 14, 2015, earning the distinction of being the last high school track meet at Hampshire High.
“The home meet was not our best meet,” said former Trojan track coach Robbie Glover about the Steve Method Invitational.
“I think the kids were a bit embarrassed by our facilities, as we are one of the few schools left without a rubberized track.”
Rock and mulch were present on the track as runners were overheard discussing the absurdity of the uphill curve on the far end.
Hurdles could only be run 4 lanes at a time, while volunteers with handheld stopwatches recorded times with skewed views of the finish line.
Above all, the safety concerns of the track overshadowed everything.
“It is difficult to run on asphalt without destroying your legs,” said Glover. “We run on the grass because I don’t want the kids tearing up their legs.”
When spring sports start in 2022, over 2,500 days will have passed since Hampshire last hosted a varsity track meet. Although schedules are still being built for next season, one thing is for sure: Hampshire will host a varsity high school track meet, ending a 7-year drought.
“We have 70 brand-new hurdles ready to go, sand in the long jump pit with a long jump pit cover,” athletic director Trey Stewart pointed out regarding other upgrades to the track facility.
Now that construction is complete, the track is open to the community.
“Priority goes to student-athletes, but it is open for the public,” confirmed Stewart.
The large black gates along the fence will remain locked, but the facility is open for exercise.
“We ask that people enter and exit through the smaller 4-foot gates,” said Stewart. “Please, no vehicles, ATVs, bicycles or skateboards on the track.”
Officially, the construction project is completed, however the ribbon cutting ceremony won’t happen until fall sports get started.
Stewart said more details regarding an official opening ceremony will be announced soon, and he is thankful for the community’s backing of this endeavor: “Thank you to all the people who supported the project and continue to make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.