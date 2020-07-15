With archery seasons approaching across the country, more and more people are spending their free time out and about, hanging trail cameras and hoping to get pictures of a buck that they can stay up all night dreaming about.
This time of year, and the first half of November, have been my best times to get pictures of large bucks on a consistent basis. Looking back through my archived trail camera data over the years, I have noticed that I have killed very few of the big deer that I have gotten pictures of in July and August, in the place that the picture was taken.
Many of my friends have noticed the same thing. Even though it is fun to look through pictures of big bucks in velvet, the intel that is being gained during this time of the year should not necessarily be used as “hard evidence” when it comes to game planning about hunting a particular deer.
Even though the data collected in July and early August is not as concrete as that collected during the hunting season, it can still be useful because it provides an inventory of bucks in the area, shows the hunter how annual patterns work in a particular zone and gives the hunter a reason to scout more efficiently.
If there is not a big deer in the area, then you just simply are not going to kill one there. I see a lot of guys who hunt the same piece of ground over and over, even though they have not gotten pictures of, or seen a buck of the caliber that they are looking for.
This time of year is a good time to figure out what areas have the caliber of deer that peaks your interest.
In places like Hampshire county, where baiting is prohibited, I like to place my cameras on trails leading to feeding areas, whether that be a hay field or natural browse.
I will let them “soak” for around 2 months before checking them. The reason for this is because in that time, every deer in the general zone of that camera will walk past it at some point, as long as there is not a lot of evidence of human intrusion.
It only takes a handful of pictures to show if that particular area is worth hunting or not. When I say “area,” I don’t mean right where the camera is located, but anywhere from 20 to 60 acres around that camera.
I like to leave cameras alone for long periods of time to “soak,” because it gives me an idea of how deer use the particular area.
If I am running 3 cameras on 100 acres, I have often seen deer transition from 1 area to another as food sources and weather change. The reason for not checking them a lot is to let the natural transition take place without human intrusion.
Deer are much easier to hunt if they do not know that humans are around. That is why I like to get cameras out early and let them sit.
Although the pictures taken in July do not exactly help with the actual “taking” of the buck, having more data to analyze is always a good thing.
Being able to track a buck’s movements for a longer period of time certainly does not hurt. Not only does it help with “taking” a deer this year, it will also help with future years, as deer are a habitual species. Once a buck is gone, oftentimes another will take its place doing the exact same thing within a few years.
Once I make my 1st “card pull” in early September, I will go on a speed scouting mission in the areas where pictures of “shooter bucks” were obtained. I will look at the area on maps and determine where the deer is most likely bedding, and where they are spending the majority of their time feeding, then move my cameras into those locations for the few remaining weeks before the season.
It is not often that I am able to leave a camera in the same place, because as mentioned earlier, deer transition into slightly different ranges as food sources change. It is important to think about where the deer are going to be when they can be hunted, instead of where you were getting pictures of them in July or August.
Also, if you are not getting pictures of bucks in the summer, do not totally write off that area. During the rut, bucks will still swing through to breed doe’s in that zone. That is why it is important to run cameras all season. I have a 60 acre property in Pennsylvania that I hunt that is typically bad in October, but awesome in November. Therefore, I don’t waste my time on it until I know it is going to be good.
The intel that is being taken by cameras during the summer can certainly be used, but like mentioned prior, do not put too much stock in it for actually hunting the deer.
Use it as inventory, and to learn about how deer use a particular property, then go into kill mode with cameras closer to season. Even though it is hot, muggy and buggy in the woods this time of year, we are getting closer to archery season with every passing day. It is important to bet out and scout, whether it be with boots, cameras or glass. o
